Genshin Impact Dendro Archon leaks: Nahida's Elemental Skill and other abilities

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new information about the Dendro Arcchon Nahida, including details about her unique Elemental Skill. It appears that this skill may be one of the most detailed in the game so far, providing a ton of different options when used. Fans planning to summon for the Dendro Archon will definitely want to check out these new leaks, as she is set to be a crucial character for Dendro team compositions.

Genshin Impact players can check out these new Dendro Archon leaks here.

Genshin Impact leaks: Nahida's Elemental Skill details and more

Daily Nahida 🌱 @Daily_Nahida



New Nahida early file found, her skill can do so many things how

You can tap it, hold it, "aim" while you use it and even move?!

#nahida #genshinimpact #原神

Genshin Impact leaks have recently revealed that the Dendro Archon Nahida will have a unique Elemental Skill. Thanks to data found in the game's files, leakers have uncovered information that points to certain mechanics that the skill includes, and this data points to the skill, including a ton of options in gameplay. The skill will have both a tap and a hold variation, which means it will likely include a more powerful option when held.

The skill will also apparently allow players to aim it while holding the button down, and this aiming feature is similar to Fischl or Itto. This likely means that Nahida will have a summonable Elemental Skill, and it may even point to her kit being similar to the Dendro Traveler.

Previous Archons have had kits that resembled the Traveler's kit, and Nahida may be able to summon a Dendro construct with her Elemental Skill (like the Traveler's Elemental Burst).

Daily Nahida 🌱 @Daily_Nahida @SayuMujina2 As said by project celestia a while ago, nothing hint an alternate dash, she probably has some sort of movement after or while the skill cast @SayuMujina2 As said by project celestia a while ago, nothing hint an alternate dash, she probably has some sort of movement after or while the skill cast

The most interesting part of her skill is that it allows for movement while casting. This could mean a variety of things. It could mean that players are able to walk around as they aim the summon, giving them more control over where it is placed. It could also mean that Nahida will have a unique form of movement during the skill, as the data is similar to lines used in Mona, Ayaka, and Fischl's unique movement abilities.

rappu is waiting for nahida ☘️ @playwithrappu If slime theory is really true I really hope nahida's dash is an alternate sprint that will look so cool! If slime theory is really true I really hope nahida's dash is an alternate sprint that will look so cool!

Many fans are hoping for Nahida to have an alternate dash ability, and this leak hints at this being the case. While it doesn't seem that Nahida has an always active unique dash like Ayaka and Mona, having a unique dash tied to her skill would allow her to get around without draining extra stamina, similar to Yelan and Sayu. Players will definitely want to keep their eyes out for more leaks involving this unique skill, as it looks to be an incredible asset to her kit.

Nahida won't be released for quite a few updates, but given that the game's 3.2 beta is set to begin soon, leakers will likely provide more details about her kit in the coming weeks. Fans will want to keep a close eye on their Primogems as they explore Sumeru. They'll want to make sure they have some wishes saved up for the powerful Dendro Archon.

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a lot of interesting information about Nahida's Elemental Skill.

