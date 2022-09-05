Every upcoming Genshin Impact banner character from 3.1 to 3.3: Childe rerun, Eula, Venti, and Nahida release leaks

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a list that includes every character from the upcoming 3.1 update all the way to the 3.3 update. This includes new character additions, along with reruns and even 4-star characters. Players who are trying to plan for the upcoming updates will definitely want to check out this list, as even though it is subject to change, it's likely that the basic pattern will remain the same.

This can help them save thousands of Primogems and tons of wishes, making getting 5-star characters much easier. Players can find the Genshin Impact upcoming banner leaks below.

Genshin Impact banner leaks for 3.1 to 3.3 including reruns and new 5-stars

These Genshin Impact leaks span a wide range of updates, beginning with an update set to arrive in a few weeks. Players who have been saving up for characters like Nahida or Scaramouche will definitely want to keep this list in mind, as it will help with decision-making and saving, which can add up to hundreds of wishes. Here's the list:

3.1: Cyno, Nilou, and Candace

Genshin Impact 3.1 will bring the release of two new 5-star characters in Cyno and Nilou, both incredible additions to the roster of Sumeru characters. The 4-star character Candace will also make her debut during this update, meaning 3.1 will have a ton of new characters for players to summon. Cyno is an Electro Polearm character, while Nilou uses the Hydro element and a sword in combat. Candace is a Hydro Polearm user who has yet to be showcased in official footage.

Reruns for this update include Venti and Eula, bringing two incredible Mondstadt characters back to the featured banner for players to summon. Genshin Impact fans shouldn't overlook either of these 5-stars as they can still provide a ton of value in battle.

3.2: Nahida and Layla

BLANK  @genshinBLANK

Her E is "ElementalArt_RayCast" and her Q has 2 variations "Hollow" and "Hollow_Flower".



Impact #Genshin I also want to additionally provide some extra VERY EARLY INFO on Nahida. She has a short CD on her E.Her E is "ElementalArt_RayCast" and her Q has 2 variations "Hollow" and "Hollow_Flower". #Genshin Impact #原神 I also want to additionally provide some extra VERY EARLY INFO on Nahida. She has a short CD on her E. Her E is "ElementalArt_RayCast" and her Q has 2 variations "Hollow" and "Hollow_Flower".#GenshinImpact #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/eNEtGWqvwD

The Dendro Archon Nahida is set to make her first appearance during the 3.2 update, giving players the opportunity to summon an incredible Dendro character for their teams. She will likely be one of the game's best Dendro support characters, as each Archon has been an incredible support for their Element. Layla is also set to arrive during 3.2, and leaks have stated that she is a 4-star Cryo Sword character.

Genshin Impact players will get another chance to summon Yae Miko and Childe during this update, and the two characters have received an interesting set of buffs from the addition of Dendro. Yae Miko in particular has become significantly stronger thanks to the Aggravate reaction, and players may want to give her a try.

3.3: Scaramouche and Faruzan

After an incredibly long wait, Scaramouche will finally become a playable character during the 3.3 update, according to leaks. While many players may have speculated that he would be an Electro character, it appears that during the 3.3 update he may gain access to the Anemo element. It remains to be seen what else will change about Scaramouche before his banner releases. The 4-star character Faruzan will also debut during 3.3.

Reruns during this update include Albedo, Raiden Shogun, and possibly Kamisato Ayaka.

Genshin Impact's next few updates look like they will bring an incredible lineup of characters to the game, and fans won't want to miss out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish