5 best Genshin Impact teams to build with Dendro MC (Traveler)

Genshin Impact 3.0 brought the release of its newest element, Dendro, allowing users to take advantage of a ton of new team compositions. Alongside the new element's release, the Traveler also gained a new set of skills thanks to their ability to harness Dendro in combat.

The Dendro Traveler is a surprisingly capable option, especially compared to previous versions of the free 5-star, and fans can take advantage of them in several powerful teams.

Gamers will want to utilize the Dendro Traveler in various team compositions, and they can find some of Genshin Impact's best options here.

Genshin Impact: Five of the Dendro Traveler's most potent teams

The Dendro Traveler can fit into various team compositions thanks to their incredible skillset and ability to trigger powerful Elemental Reactions. Fans who have been planning to try out the new Dendro reactions or looking to build a team around the new element will want to give the Dendro Traveler a try.

Luckily, building them is pretty easy, and fans can get their hands on them as soon as they enter Sumeru. Here are five great teams to try the Dendro Traveler out in:

5) Quicken/Aggravate team

This team takes advantage of the Aggravate reaction (Image via YouTube/Zy0x)

This team composition allows players to make the most of the game's new Aggravate reaction, which can boost the damage of Electro characters significantly. With the Dendro Traveler allowing for off-field Dendro application with their Elemental Burst, users can easily apply Electro to enemies and even swirl the element with an Anemo character like Sucrose or Kazuha.

This can result in Electro dealing insane amounts of damage, allowing gamers to easily take down enemies.

2) Hyperbloom team

Hyperbloom can be a great reaction (Image via YouTube/Zy0x)

With the addition of Dendro, the Taser team composition that utilized Sucrose, Xingqiu, and Fischl, can now proc the powerful Hyperbloom reaction. It provides even more damage, and Sucrose can remain the driver for Elemental Reactions, allowing players to dish out tons of damage and chain together tons of Elemental Reactions.

3) Electro Nuke team

This Genshin Impact team allows users to capitalize on Dendro's reactions with Electro to create some incredibly powerful Elemental Burst combos. Fans can combine the Dendro Traveler with Yae Miko and characters like Bennett and Kujou Sara to provide insanely high damage nukes for taking down World Bosses and huge bosses in the Spiral Abyss.

This will be particularly handy against tanky enemies like Ruin Serpents.

4) Burgeon team

This team relies on Pyro (Image via YouTube/Zy0x)

This team takes advantage of the often overlooked Burgeon reaction that occurs when Pyro interacts with a Dendro Core. Currently, there aren't many options for off-field Pyro application, but Thoma can fit the role if gamers want to try this out.

It can deal a surprising amount of damage, and given time, this Genshin Impact team will likely grow even stronger with the addition of other Pyro off-field supports.

5) Bloom team

This team relies on Bloom and Freeze (Image via YouTube/SevyPlays)

This team will allow players to freeze enemies in place as they repeatedly activate the Bloom reaction for tons of AOE damage. Rosaria is the best choice for Cryo in this team as it will allow gamers to get off-field Cryo applications while a Hydro character like Kokomi applies Hydro for both Freeze and Bloom reactions.

This can be a surprisingly damaging team and provides a ton of safety in battle.

Genshin Impact's new Traveler offers tons of options in battle, and users will want to try them out.

