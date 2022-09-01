How to reduce water level in Apam Woods: Genshin Impact Sumeru puzzle guide

Genshin Impact's newest update is full of puzzles and secrets to uncover, with the massive region of Sumeru providing hours of content. Players will want to make sure they finish as much of this content as they can to gain tons of Primogems.

One of the puzzles in the game even gives players control over the weather, allowing them to summon torrential rains or bright clear skies with the tap of a button. This ability is necessary for progression through certain world quests.

Genshin Impact players must meet a few requirements to reduce the water level in Apam Woods

Apam Woods is located in the Ashavan Realm of Sumeru and is known for its rain. While most of Sumeru's quests require tons of exploration and puzzle-solving, reducing the water level in this subarea is surprisingly quick and easy to do.

However, Genshin Impact players will need to meet a few requirements before they can utilize the mechanism that controls the water level in Apam Woods. Listed below are all the things that players must do to unlock the mechanism.

Unlock Vanarana

Unlocking Vanarana is a lengthy process and requires players to complete a multitude of World Quests. This can take a while, but unlocking this area will open up a majority of quests in the region, along with a massive amount of rewards.

Players will definitely want to make sure they get this area unlocked as soon as possible, as it makes traversing through Sumeru much easier.

Complete the Varuna Gatha questline

Completing the Varuna Gatha questline is also a necessary task if players want to lower the water level in Apam Woods. The questline is quite long, but finishing it is definitely worth it.

Finishing this questline will grant the Rhythm of the Source Water song. This tune allows players to utilize the Varuna Contraption, which is the mechanism needed to change the weather (and water level) in Apam Woods.

Here, players will also unlock an Aranara song called the Rhythm of the Water Source.

Use the Varuna Contraption:

Once all of the prerequisites have been met, players will need to go to Apam Woods to locate the Varuna Contraption, which will allow them to manipulate the water level.

This contraption is similar to a large tree stump with a glowing orb in the middle. Once players reach it, they can interact with it to lower the water level in the area.

Upon interacting with the contraption, Genshin Impact players will be prompted to play the new song they just learned. After doing so, they will be able to manipulate the weather in the area and change the water level in the woods.

To lower the water level, all players need to do is select the Rainy option. This will cause the water to drain away and provide access to new areas in the vicinity.

When Genshin Impact players change the weather in Apam Woods for the first time, they will unlock a Wonders of the World Achievement called Weather Control Activated.

