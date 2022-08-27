How to unlock Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players across the world continue to explore the newly revealed Sumeru region that was released only a few days ago in the latest patch 3.0 update. Like every other nation in-game, Sumeru has many domains to explore.

While some domains will drop artifacts and talent level-up materials, others are one-time domains like the Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain. This particular domain can be found locked in the Apam Woods region of Sumeru. However, the domain is quest-gated, requiring players to complete certain quests and learn a new Lyre Song to unlock it in Sumeru.

Here is everything that players need to know about unlocking the Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Guide to unlocking Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain in Sumeru

Coordinates of Sun and Rain Domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Sumeru domain named 'Coordinates of Sun and Rain' is a one-time domain that will provide players with the following rewards:

Primogems x 40

Mora x 30000

Dendro Sigils x 5

Hero's Wit x2

Mystic Enhancement Ores x 4

Guide to Ingenuity x 2

Feather of Judgement x 1

This domain requires a Lyre Song chart to unlock and the location of the domain is pretty difficult for players to find if they are not guided by the pre-requisite World Quests. Genshin Impact players will first have to complete a World Quest called 'Varuna Gatha', a series of questlines that will navigate players to the underground region of Apam Woods, where they will also find the Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain.

Genshin Impact players must first find a Teleport Waypoint in the underground area of Apam Woods and activate it before they can complete the Varuna Gatha questline. This way, it will be easier for them to return to the area whenever they wish to.

Furthermore, there is another World Quest that players need to complete to unlock the Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain and is called the 'Rhythm That Nurtures the Sprout'. It is one of the quests in the Aranyaka: Part II Dream Nursery chain in Sumeru. Genshin Impact players can go to the Vanarana region to talk to Arakavi to begin the 'Rhythm That Nurtures the Sprout' quest. In it, Genshin Impact players will have to solve a puzzle to learn a new Lyre Song that will be vital for future quests.

Once players have completed both the pre-requisite World Quests, they can now unlock the Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain. They must then teleport to the underground Waypoint that players unlocked during the Varuna Gatha questline. From there, they should move towards the domain that is locked behind a barrier and has a Dendro totem nearby.

Players must use a Dendro attack to light up the Dendro totem, creating a trail. They can now follow this trail to find a missing Dendrogranum. They should then play the Rhythm of the Sprout on the Vintage Lyre to activate the missing Dendrogranum. Summon a Dendrogranum and go back to the Dendro totem. Here, they must use a charged attack or aimed shot to hit the floating Dendro Ring. Doing so will remove the barrier and players can interact with the domain to finally unlock it.

