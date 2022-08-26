How to unlock Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain in Genshin Impact Sumeru

Genshin Impact Sumeru has been released in version 3.0, and the region is not to be underestimated because it is as big as Liyue. In addition, many areas are still locked and will only be available in future versions.

Like any other nation, Sumeru has various domains that can be challenged and rewards players with Primogems. However, players need to unlock them first by interacting with the door of each domain.

A domain called the Coordinates of Sun and Rain is located in Apam Woods, and this article will show Travelers how to unlock it in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Step-by-step guide to unlocking the Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain

1) Complete Varuna Gatha quest to unlock the underground cave

Genshin Impact players need to complete the Varuna Gatha, a questline from Aranyaka Gadget, to unlock the underground cave in Apam Woods. Only after the quest is completed can players unlock the waypoint in Apam Woods that is nearer to the Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain.

Next, teleport to the said waypoint earlier and head southeast to the domain. Travelers will see it locked behind a barrier.

2) Light the Dendro monument and follow the trail

Hit the Dednro monument with a Dendro attack (Image via HoYoverse)

The first step to bringing down the barrier is to light up the Dendro monument nearby using Dendro attacks. Then, follow the Dendro trail that will lead players to a Dendrograna that is missing its core.

3) Play Rhythm of the Sprout to summon a Healthy Dendrogranum

Play a song on the lyre gadget to summon a Healthy Dendrograna (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the inventory and equip Vintage Lyre to play the Rhythm of the Sprout. The song can be obtained after Travelers complete the 'Rhythm that Nurtures Sprouts' quest in Genshin Impact Sumeru. The song will restore the missing Dendrograna and summon a Healthy Dendrograna. Players can summon one and go back to the barrier.

4) Attack the Dendro Ring on top of the Dendro monument

Hit the Dendro ring to unlock the barrier (Image via HoYoverse)

There should now be a floating Dendro Ring on top of the totem. Players can attack it with the Healthy Dendrograna by using the active character's Charged Attack or Aimed Shot. This will remove the barrier and allow players to access The Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain.

5) Activate The Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain

Interact with the door to activate the domain (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the barrier is down, interact with the door of The Coordinates of Sun and Rain to activate it. Players can now enter the domain and complete the challenge to get the Primogem rewards.

How to complete The Coordinates of Sun and Rain domain

The challenge inside The Coordinates of Sun and Rain requires players to search for three Primeval Rosins to unlock the last door. Each of them is sealed behind a barrier and can be dissolved by completing puzzles and defeating enemies.

Once Genshin Impact players complete the domain, they will receive a myriad of rewards such as Primogems, Sigils, Hero's Wit, and more.

