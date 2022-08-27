How to unlock Sumeru's craftable weapons in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's developers always try to maintain a balance by providing free-to-play players with useful rewards and tools to enjoy the game. Just like every other nation in the game, Sumeru seems to have their own set of craftable weapons.

However, players will have to exchange a certain special currency with the NPC Aravinay near the Tree of Dreams. Players must keep in mind that they will have to complete part 3 of the Aranyaka World Quest for the NPC to appear near the Tree of Dream. The special currency needed to acquire the forging blueprints can be obtained from Sumeru's World Quests. Here is everything players need to know about obtaining all the Sumeru craftable weapons.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Guide to obtain Sumeru craftable weapons

Much like Inazuma, players can collect blueprints for five craftable weapons in Sumeru. All these craftable weapons are of 4-star rarity but have good overall stats and passive use on both new and old characters.

Players can only meet the NPC named Aravinay in Dreamland. They will have to use Silpana to play the notes to enter Dreamland where they can see the forest spirits called Aranaras. Unlike Inazuma, where blueprints can be obtained from puzzles and simple World Quests, players will have to collect a special currency and use it to obtain blueprints.

Complete the pre-requisite to find Aravinay near the Tree of Dreams (Image via Genshin Impact)

The special currency "Stories of You and the Aranara" can be exchanged with Aravinay who will be located near the Tree of Dreams in Vanarana. This is why it is important for Genshin Impact players to open the Vanarana region by completing the World Quests. At the very least, players should complete Aranyaka: Part III if they want to see Aravinay near the Tree of Dreams.

Genshin Impact players will need a total of 5 'Stories of You and the Aranara' to get all the blueprints. Here is a list of World Quests where they can obtain this special currency:

Dream Nursery (Aranyaka: Part II)

Vimana Agama

Varuna Gatha

Agnihotra Sutra

Aranyaka: Part IV

Collecting all the craftable weapon blueprints will also unlock an achievement called 'The Tale of the Forest.' Additionally, players will also be rewarded with 5 Primogems for unlocking this achievement in Genshin Impact.

How to forge the new Sumeru craftable weapons

Once players have collected all 5 special currencies, "Stories of You and the Aranara", they can interact with Aravinay and obtain all five blueprints. The five blueprints can be used to create the following Sumeru weapons:

Sapwood Blade - Sword

King’s Squire - Bow

Forest Regalia - Claymore

Moonpiercer - Polearm

Fruit of Fulfillment - Catalyst

These new craftable Sumeru weapons will need a new type of Billet called Midlander Billets to be forged. Fortunately, Genshin Impact players can use the crafting bench to craft Midlander Billets. Players will need one Northlander Billet and two Dream Solvents to craft a single Midlander Billet.

Arthur9078 @Arthur9078 New billets? Seems like they're exclusive to Sumeru's craftable weapons. Also, you need to use dream solvents if you want to craft these with your yellow billets. New billets? Seems like they're exclusive to Sumeru's craftable weapons. Also, you need to use dream solvents if you want to craft these with your yellow billets. https://t.co/GbfmZ5Yxzw

Lastly, Genshin Impact players will require 50 Crystal Chunk, 50 White Iron Chunk, and 500 Mora to forge the desired craftable weapon. The forging process will take around 10 seconds and once they have done so, players will have now successfully crafted their first 4-star Sumeru weapon.

