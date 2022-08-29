Go to the Fane of Ashvattha: Genshin Impact quest and puzzle guide

Genshin Impact 3.0 is full of tricky puzzles and mysteries for players to solve throughout the massive region of Sumeru. This new area has some of the game's longest quests, with some spanning the entire region.

One such quest requires players to head to the Fane of Ashvattha, and doing so requires them to unlock a hidden waypoint underneath a huge pool of water. Luckily, doing so isn't as tricky as it seems, and players can find a guide to draining the water and revealing the area here.

Gamers can find out how to go to the Fane of Ashvattha in Genshin Impact below.

Genshin Impact: How to go to the Fane of Ashvattha

Going to the Fane of Ashvattha can seem impossible, given that the game directs players towards an area that is sealed off by water. However, the key to completing this quest lies behind lowering the water that is blocking entry.

Doing so is covered in detail in this guide, but players can find a quicker guide to unlocking the area below, along with the steps that they will need to take once the area is open.

Unlocking the underwater waypoint

To unlock this underwater area, you will need to activate two Cube Mechanisms in the ruins nearby to drain the water blocking entrance to the fane of Ashvattha.

The first cube can be found in the ruins to the east, and is quickly reached by heading north from the Statue of the Seven until you reach the broken pathway. From here, jump off the side and glide down towards the waterfall where several Ruin enemies lie in wait.

The Ruin enemies lock the puzzle mechanism (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon finding and defeating these enemies, the cube mechanism will unlock, and interacting with it will allow you to progress to the next part of the puzzle. A Seelie waits above the cube. Activating it will lead you to the next area, but you can choose to ignore it and head to the cave on the right as it naturally leads to the next cube mechanism.

Upon finding it, players will discover that it is locked, and unlocking it will require the activation of four Dendro Totems.

The first of four totems (Image via Genshin Impact/Wow Quests)

These totems are spread throughout this cave room, and players will need to swap a Dendro character into their party to activate them. Two of them will also require a Dendrograna to unlock, and these can be acquired by activatting Dendro Piles.

The rocks wrapped in vines move after being struck with Dendro attacks, and collecting the Dendrograna will allow you to destroy the Dendro stones by attacking them.

Players will need to hit the right Dendro stones, as some of them will spawn enemies instead of revealing Dendro totems, though these enemies are not too difficult to beat.

After all four Dendro totems are activated, players can return to the cube mechanism and activate it, which will drain the water out from the area and allow you to fully explore it.

Finding the Fane

The Fane is easy to find (Image via Genshin Impact/WoW Quests)

Once the area has finally become available to explore, players will want to exit and grab the Teleport Waypoint before heading north towards the Fane of Ashvattha. Luckily, no other puzzles will need to be completed to enter the area containing the Fane, as it is very close to the waypoint.

Genshin Impact players will need to complete a few puzzles to unlock this new area, but the quest rewards are definitely worth it.

