How to perform according to Drum score in Genshin Impact: Complete guide for all 5 drums

The latest Genshin Impact 3.6 update has released a series of World Quests and mechanisms in the new desert region of Sumeru. One of these quests is called Awakening's Real Sound, where travelers are required to play five Kory Drums according to the drum score as one of the final objectives of the main quest.

Each Kory Drum has a unique set of musical notes, and only by performing the right actions can fans complete this challenge. Since the quest navigation system does not provide any order to play the drums, fans might find this task challenging. Here is a comprehensive guide on completing all five Kory Drum challenges in Genshin Impact.

How to correctly play Kory Drums in Genshin Impact

Perform according to the drum score quest (Image via HoYoverse)

As the final objective of the Awakening's Real Sound World Quest in Genshin Impact, all players must perform Kory Drums according to the drum score. Five drums represent all the Elements in the game, excluding Geo and Anemo, and each has its own unique musical score.

Drum score sheet (Image via HoYoverse)

Before starting, it is vital to check the notes of each drum by interacting with them and clicking on "Check Drum Score." The above image is the score sheet of the Cryo drum, and one can see four leaf-like patterns below the tree, representing the musical notes of the Kory Drum.

Genshin Impact fans can refer to the following table to learn the meanings of each note:

Note Action Full leaf Plunging Attack Half leaf Normal Attack Empty leaf Stay Still

A full leaf means a heavy beat, half means a light beat, and an empty leaf means a pause beat. Between each note, the Kory Drum will emit a golden light, a sign for fans to perform the correct action according to the drum score. The drum will make sounds based on the actions performed.

Some may get confused about the "Stay Still" action. However, this only means that no action is required, and players must wait for the glimmer to disappear and reappear to perform the next action on the drum score.

Perform all five Kory Drums according to the drum score in the Genshin Impact quest

Since there is no specific order to perform the Kory Drums, fans can start with any of the five drums. Get close to the drum to get the interaction options and click on "Begin Performance."

1) Korybantes: Rupa (Dendro)

Dendro drum (Image via HoYoverse)

The first music sheet is Korybantes: Rupa, which represents Dendro. Follow these instructions to complete the challenge:

Normal Attack > Normal Attack > Normal Attack > Plunging Attack

2) Korybantes: Samjna (Hydro)

Hydro drum (Image via HoYoverse)

Next is the Samjna sheet that represents Hydro. Perform these actions for the Hydro drum:

Normal Attack > Plunging Attack > Stay Still > Plunging Attack

3) Korybantes: Vijnana (Pyro)

Pyro drum (Image via HoYoverse)

Complete the Vijnana Pyro drum challenge by doing this:

Normal Attack > Normal Attack > Normal Attack > Plunging Attack

4) Korybantes: Sankhara (Electro)

Electro drum (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these actions to complete the Sankhara Electro challenge:

Normal Attack > Stay Still > Normal Attack > Plunging Attack

5) Korybantes: Vedana (Cryo)

Cryo drum (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is the correct order to complete the Vedana Cryo drum:

Normal Attack > Stay Still > Normal Attack > Plunging Attack

Completing all five Kory Drum performances will trigger a cutscene of all the drums resonating with the giant tree and awaken a Pari called Rashnu. The world quest will then end after a short exchange between Paimon, Traveler, and others. Fans will be rewarded with 50 Primogem rewards and a hidden Genshin Impact achievement,

