How to find Find Energy Block: Genshin Impact Khvarena of Good and Evil quest guide

Khvarena of Good and Evil is a long World Quest series recently released in the new Genshin Impact 3.6 update. Interestingly, this questline consists of a couple of sub-quests, and in one of the mini-quests, players are tasked with finding an Energy Block to start a mechanism in the main control room.

Unfortunately, the quest navigation does not provide a direction or mark the location of the Energy Block in question, so it can be difficult for players to find the quest item to complete it. This Genshin Impact article will guide fans on how and where to locate it easily.

Genshin Impact World Quest: Find Energy Block mini-quest guide

Find Energy Block quest (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Khvarena of Good and Evil World Quest, travelers have to explore the ruins of Khaenri'ah accompanied by an NPC called Nasejuna in the newly unlocked region of Sumeru. During the quest, you will reach an abandoned factory, which will trigger a mini-quest called As The Khvarena's Light Shows, and you will be tasked with finding the Energy Block to power up the control room.

Luckily, finding the Energy Block is not difficult and does not take much time. Once the quest cutscene with Nasejuna has ended, turn around and go to the tunnel on your left.

Find the floating Khvarena in the underground cave (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the path until you see the view in the image above. Note that this photo was taken after completing the Genshin Impact quest, so there will be a few clear differences. Once you are here, go to the area with water, and there you will find a floating Khvarena, which looks like a green Seelie, inside a small cave. Get close to it so that it starts moving.

After you exit the cave, Khvarena will undo the seals on three Rifthounds, and you will have to defeat them to proceed further, so it is advisable to bring strong DPS characters. Once again, follow the green Seelie, and eventually, you will reach a locked door.

Energy Block (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the door, and Genshin Impact's quest navigation system will automatically shift the screen angle toward the location of the Energy Block. You will find a small pillar of light, which makes this quest item easier to spot. Once you have grabbed it, follow Khvarena back to the control room.

Door puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

On your way back, you will find another locked door and a puzzle next to it. You have to rotate the symbols on the machine to match the ones on the wall, which are, unfortunately, smudged. Please refer to the image above to solve the puzzle and proceed with the quest.

