Look for other Kory Drums quest in Genshin Impact: How to decrease water level

There is an objective in Genshin Impact's Awakening's Real Sound quest known as Look for other Kory Drums. It can seem impossible to complete to some players, yet the solution is simple. You need to first equip Sorush as a Gadget. To do so, open up your Paimon Menu, go to Inventory, and then select the Gadget submenu. Sorush is a four-star that you can Equip from that screen.

That's the easy part. Now that you've done that, you should see a button prompt to use her on your screen next to your active character's Elemental Burst. After you control her, you should see further options, including Sorush's Elemental Skill. That will be valuable for decreasing the water level, which will help you find one of the Kory Drums.

How to look for other Kory Drums in Genshin Impact: Lower the water level

You might be wondering how you can lower the water level here (Image via HoYoverse)

This guide will start with the easternmost Kory Drum that players can see marked on their map. If you try to approach the middle of this lake, you should hear Paimon and Sorush engage in a brief dialogue about water levels. That's a hint that you need to do something to lower it.

How to lower the water level

You need to pass this trial to lower the water level (Image via HoYoverse)

On the center platform is a bell with a blue, glowing aura. Interact with it to summon some Dendro Particles in the distance. It might seem difficult to obtain them, so if you're struggling to do so, use Sorush to move the Four-Leaf Sigil.

An example of a player moving a Four-Leaf Sigil in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: You need to equip Sorush at this point.

Use Sorush and then place her near the Four-Leaf Sigil. Her Elemental Skill can take that object; you can then press the warp button for your PC or console to set the Four-Leaf Sigil in a new place. Put it near the Dendro Particles to easily pass this challenge.

Repeat the process once again (Image via HoYoverse)

You will have to repeat these past few steps with some new bells the further the water goes down. Remember to use Sorush to place the Four-Leaf Sigil in a spot you can easily access.

Another example of what to do (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you complete this step and obtain the Dendro Particles here, it's time to go down to the next spot. It won't be difficult for Genshin Impact gamers who have been paying attention thus far.

A possible solution to this water puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can then make Sorush move the Four-Leaf Sigil from the previous puzzle and place it in between the two rows of Dendro Particles, as shown above. You don't need to move the other Four-Leaf Sigil to collect everything.

Pick it up to finish this part of the Kory Drums quest objective (Image via HoYoverse)

All Genshin Impact players have to do at this point is approach the Kory Drum at the cave's end and pick it up.

Other Kory Drum locations

Defeat some Electro enemies in the central marked area to get this item (Image via HoYoverse)

If you haven't collected the other two Kory Drums yet in Genshin Impact, then this short guide will simplify things for you. The central location involves you entering a tunnel and fighting several Electro foes. Beat them under the generous time limit to gain access to a Kory Drum.

Light some torches to obtain this item in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Make sure you have Sorush equipped before attempting the Pyro trial on the west side since she guides you to every spot you need to touch to light up. Once you've collected the third Kory Drum in Genshin Impact, you should unlock an objective that states, "Go to the giant tree."

Poll : Do you hate water level puzzles in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes