Genshin Impact Pudding Isle Pyro torch and Electro monument puzzle guide

The puzzles in the Golden Apple Archipelago of Genshin Impact 2.8 are a whole new experience for the community, with various mechanisms for each island. Travelers have plenty of time to explore the puzzles and hunt for treasure chests as the island will stay until the end of version 2.8.

In Pudding Isle, easily known as Kazuha's Island, are the locations for one Electro monument and Pyro torch puzzle.

How to solve Electro Monument puzzle in Genshin Impact Pudding Isle

Genshin Impact players need to know that the Summertime Odyssey event plays a vital role in unlocking each island's layouts in Golden Apple Archipelago. Thus, completing each quest in the event is recommended to make their exploration smoother.

Adjust Bonsai Setup to Hoverlight Rocks (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep in mind that Genshin Impact users can only solve the puzzle after they have completed Kazuha's event quest in the Summertime Odyssey. Then, use the Bonsai tree mechanism to change the mountain's layout into Hoverlight Rocks for both the left and right sides.

Electro monuments on the lower mountain (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, head northeast until gamers see the Electro monuments on the lower mountains. There should be an Electro Seelie near the totems when the puzzle is still not completed.

Light the Electro monuments in the correct order (Image via HoYoverse)

Like any other monumental puzzle in Genshin Impact, users need to light up these Electro totems by hitting them with Electro attacks in the proper order. The correct order can be seen in the image above.

Once all monuments are activated in the correct order, the puzzle will be considered complete, and players can obtain an Exquisite Chest.

Solving Pyro torches puzzle in Genshin Impact Pudding Isle

Adjust Bonsai setup to Unyielding Rocks: Right (Image via HoYoverse)

First, change the bonsai setup of the Unyielding Rocks for the right side because the torch puzzle can only be located on this specific mountain.

Exquisite Chest sealed inside the Pyro torches circle (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, head to the Pyro torches located south of the waypoint in Pudding Isle mountain. Beware that there are many enemies in the area, so it is best if Genshin Impact gamers defeat them first so they won't be interrupted when doing the puzzles.

Claim the treasure chest after the puzzle is completed (Image via HoYoverse)

The torches puzzle itself is not challenging as players only need to light them up with any Pyro attack without any order. The hard one is finding the correct bonsai setup to ensure the mountain is the correct one so the puzzles can appear in the Golden Apple Archipelago.

The Electro monuments and Pyro torches are just one of many more puzzles in the new Golden Apple Archipelago island in version 2.8. Each can be completed after players have completed all the event quests from the Summertime Odyssey event and will give Primogem rewards.

