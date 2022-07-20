Genshin Impact's Summertime Odyssey event has unlocked all Mirage Domains for featured characters, with Mona as the last character. As part of her quest, players must complete the Starshadow Lamp and Astral Puzzle.

While the Starshadow Lamp is relatively simple, new or casual players may have difficulties when trying to complete the Astral Puzzles. This article will guide players on how to solve all four Astral Puzzles in Genshin Impact.

Guide to complete the four Astral Puzzles in Genshin Impact's Mona Mirage Domain

Mona's quest 'The Ancient Azure Stars' (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact Travelers can start this quest by opening up their quest menu and selecting The Ancient Azure Stars. They must remember to change the in-game time, following the navigation to the next day (06:00 - 24:00).

The first Astral Puzzle

The first Astral Puzzle is located in this chamber (Image via HoYoverse)

The first puzzle is located on the left side of the main room and players must place the correct shard in both the upper and lower slots of the Starshadow Lamp to unlock the door.

The correct direction for all Star Guides (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete an Astral puzzle, players must hit the Star Guide for it to shoot rays of starlight in a specific direction. They must then change the direction of the said mechanism until it faces the correct direction, based on the constellation on the ceiling.

For the first puzzle, players can follow the directions in the Star Guides in the image above to complete it.

The second Astral Puzzle

The second Astral Puzzle is located in this chamber (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will enter Mona's domain again once they retrieve a fragment shard from the Golden Apple Archipelago. To get the correct constellation for the puzzle, Travelers must interact with a star on a pillar on the left side where the Astral Puzzle is.

The correct direction for the second Star Guides (Image via HoYoverse)

The direction of the second Astral Puzzle is much easier than the first one as gamers simply need to create one big triangle with the remaining Star Guides pointing to the inside of the triangle.

The third Astral Puzzle

The third Astral Puzzle is in this chamber (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the previous point, Genshin Impact players must follow the navigation instructions and find another fragment shard in the Golden Apple Archipelago to enter Mona's domain for a third time. Enter the chamber above to head to the third Astral Puzzle.

The right direction for the third Astral Puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon entering the room, players can follow the directions in the Star Guides in the image above to complete the puzzle. An Exquisite Chest will spawn with a star that needs to be followed for the fourth Astral Puzzle.

The fourth Astral Puzzle

The correct direction for the fourth Astral Puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

The fourth Astral Puzzle's chamber can be entered right after players have completed the third puzzle. Players have to simply follow the arrows in the image above to complete this final puzzle.

Although the difficulty of Mona's domain in Genshin Impact is high, once players know and understand how to read the constellation hints given, they can complete it rather easily.

