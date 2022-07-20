All 3 Crystalline Core locations and how to get them in Genshin Impact

Travelers need to find three Crystalline Cores in Genshin Impact's Like Rhyme and Song, the Summer Reverie. The quest itself is short, and the game does tell them the general locations of each Crystalline Core. The main problem is that players can't just waltz into every location and acquire it effortlessly.

Instead, they must complete some puzzles for each spot. It's not the most intuitive, so Genshin Impact players are bound to struggle with it. Thankfully, there are ways to complete the puzzles quickly so that players don't have to waste too much time on this quest.

How to get all three Crystalline Cores in Genshin Impact

The game already marks the locations for the player (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can already find each major location on the world map, as it's marked with the traditional yellow diamond and yellow circles around it. Finding each Crystalline Core location isn't the hard part.

Rather, it's solving each individual puzzle associated with the said locations. This guide will first start with the northwestern one, before going into the middle island, and then finishing up on the eastern island.

Genshin Impact players can do these puzzles in any order, so they don't need to feel forced to do it this way.

Location #1 (The northwestern one)

Do this puzzle as the image describes with the left one done first (Image via HoYoverse)

This puzzle can be done very quickly. There are two spherical objects that you can interact with that rotate the nearby gears. In the above image, the spherical object that the player sees on the left is the southern one. The one on the right is the eastern one.

Start with the southern one first, and rotate it in the following order:

Right Left Left

Move on to the eastern one and rotate it in the following order:

Right Right Left

A brief cutscene will play, so collect the Crystalline Core.

Location #2 (The central one)

Start with 1, then 2, and finally 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

It's the same story here, except that Genshin Impact players have to meddle with three spherical objects in order to solve this puzzle. This camera angle is taken from the western side near the Phantasmal Conch, so Travelers should have a frame of reference when going by this image.

Start with the northwestern rotating object and select the following options:

Right Left

Move on to the sphere south of it, and rotate it in this order:

Right Left Right

Move on to the southeastern one and rotate it in this order:

Left Left Right

Congratulations, you now have two out of three Crystalline Cores.

Location #3 (The eastern one)

Start with the northern spherical object, and move on to the southern one afterward (Image via HoYoverse)

It's more or less the same story as before. Start with the northern one and rotate it in this order:

Left Left Right

Move on to the southern one and do it in this order:

Right Left Right

Genshin Impact players will now have all three Crystalline Cores in their possession. The rest of Like Rhyme and Song, the Summer Reverie is straightforward. Hence, Travelers won't need a guide for the rest of this quest.

