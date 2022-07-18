Genshin Impact Bake-Danuki Wanderlust hidden quest guide

Bake-Danuki Wanderlust is one of the new time-limited World Quests in Genshin Impact version 2.8. Players can only start the quest when they arrive at the Golden Apple Archipelago and complete the event quest called As the Courtyard in Spring Once Appeared.

During Bake-Danuki Wanderlust, players need to help two Bake-Danuki in their adventure on the island. Take note that this is only the first part of the quest as it is time-gated by an upcoming Summertime Odyssey mission. This article will guide players, so they don't have a hard time completing Bake-Danuki Wanderlust in Genshin Impact.

How to complete Bake-Danuki Wanderlust in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact will have the mechanism to change the mountain environment using a Bonsai setup after completing the As the Courtyard in Spring Once Appeared quest in the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Change the bonsai setup to the first option on the left mountain and second option on the right mountain (Image via HoYoverse)

First, change the bonsai setup to 'Leisurely Rocks: Left' and 'Hoverlight Rocks: Right.' Then, teleport to the waypoint on top of the mountain and head southwest. Travelers will spot Mamesuke on the map with a blue exclamation mark.

Use Elemental Sight to look for clues in Bake-Danuki Wanderlust

Use Elemental Sight to find a leaf (Image via HoYoverse)

Once players have finished talking to Mamesuke, they must search for clues using Elemental Sight. The item they are searching for is on a higher mountain near the Electro Seelie. Investigate the tree stump and talk to Bake-Danuki again.

Adjust the bonsai setup again (Image via HoYoverse)

Following the quest navigation, go back to the bonsai setup and change the mountain to 'Leisurely Rocks: Left' and 'Leisurely Rocks: Right.' This time, gamers will find another Bake-Danuki called Shibasuke.

Helping Mamesuke and Shibasuke (Image via HoYoverse)

Both Baku-Danuki will start asking Travelers to help with their adventure on the Golden Apple Archipelago. The first task is to get inside the wind barrier to get the fruits.

Defeat Pyro slimes to continue the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, they need to defeat a couple of Pyro Slimes after observing the Flaming Flower. Shibasuke will turn into Hydro Stones to help make the battle easier.

Change the bonsai setup for the last time (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will then have to teleport to the small island northwest of Pudding Isle and talk to Bake Danuki again. After that, they need to change the bonsai setup again to 'Unyielding Rocks: Left' and 'Unyielding Rocks: Right.'

Pressure plate puzzle in Pudding Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, they must follow the quest navigation and solve the pressure plate puzzle. Genshin Impact players can use any Geo character to summon a Geo construct on one of the pressure plates and stand on another plate without stone.

Defeat the Ruin Guard (Image via HoYoverse)

The last task in Bake-Danuki Wanderlust is to defeat the Ruin Guard. Travelers can take advantage of the elemental ambers near the location to inflict an elemental status on the enemy.

Once all tasks are completed, players won't be able to proceed further because the next Summertime Odyssey must be completed first. While the date for the quest is not revealed, Genshin Impact players can expect it to be unlocked today (July 18) or tomorrow.