Genshin Impact Central Camp image locations on Golden Apple Archipelago

Genshin Impact players can currently find two Central Camp Images in the Golden Apple Archipelago. There are four in total, but the remaining two will be available to collect at a later date. The important part is that Travelers find Central Camp Images 1 and 3 right now.

Note: Central Camp Image 2 wasn't out by the time this article was written. It can seem odd that Images 1 and 3 are out, but not the second one. However, that happens to be the case. Genshin Impact players will get all four images soon enough.

Where to find Central Camp Images 1 and 3 in Genshin Impact 2.8's Golden Apple Archipelago

This is what players will get for finding a specific Phantasmal Conch (Image via HoYoverse)

The two Central Camp Image locations that players can currently access are Minacious Isle and the unnamed center island in the middle of the Golden Apple Archipelago. There aren't any specific requirements to reach them, other than the fact that the player needs to have already unlocked the Golden Apple Archipelago in the first place.

Don't worry about not knowing where the second or fourth ones are right now. These will be available to collect as the event rolls on, so you might as well get the first and third ones right now. This article will start with Central Camp Image 1 first before getting into the third one.

Central Camp Image 1 location

The first location to visit in the Golden Apple Archipelago (Image via HoYoverse)

The first one can be a pain to get to, only because the player will have to climb a bit to reach it. There is no nearby Teleport Waypoint or other method of getting here quickly.

You will just have to use the Teleport Waypoint on Minacious Isle and head westward. You might notice an Echoing Conch on the ground along the way, but that's separate from this specific Phantasmal Conch that you're looking for here.

Genshin Impact players should prepare for a long climb. Some players might wish to get Stamina-related food if they like, but it's not necessary as long as they take breaks on the occasional flat surface on the way up. Eventually, they should see several short hills before getting to this spot.

You should see a Phantasmal Conch like this one here (Image via HoYoverse)

Its glow should stick out to the player. Just interact with the conch to add it to The Photographer's Words section of Resonating Visions. Now, it's time to find the next one.

Central Camp Image 3 location

The next location you need to go to (Image via HoYoverse)

Thankfully, this one is significantly easier to access compared to the last one. Just use the Teleport Waypoint on the most central island in the entire Golden Apple Archipelago and head southwest. Genshin Impact players should come across some wooden crates, as shown in the following image.

It's on a crate (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with it to collect the second image for The Photographer's Words. That's it for now, so wait until more content is added to the Summertime Odyssey event in Genshin Impact 2.8 to get the remaining two conches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far