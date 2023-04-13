Genshin Impact Sumeru quest guide: Perform according to the drum score

The final objective of Awakening's Real Sound in Genshin Impact requires the player to "perform according to the drum score." The quest doesn't make the objective too clear at first glance, so some players might have no idea what the proper order is. This guide will simplify everything for you.

You can start with any of the five scores. All locations are marked on your minimap, so you shouldn't have any difficulty finding them. Both the elements and the official name of each Kory Drum are listed in the following sections for the reader's convenience.

How to complete "Perform according to the drum score" objective in Genshin Impact

You can start with any of the objectives here (Image via HoYoverse)

"Perform according to the drum score" can be accomplished just by going to any of the five drums and selecting the "Begin Performance" option. Since you're on this guide already, let's start with the Cryo Drum (also known as Korybantes: Vedana).

Korybantes: Vedana (Cryo)

First one down (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is the order:

Normal Attack Nothing Normal Attack Plunging Attack

This order might seem confusing to players since it's hard to express in terms of timing. You should wait for the glowing ring to appear, use a Normal Attack, then let it appear and disappear again. Wait for a bright yellow aura to appear once more before hitting it with another Normal Attack.

Let the drum glow again before hitting it with a Plunging Attack. The order should look like this:

Glow → Normal Attack Glow → Disappear Glow → Normal Attack Glow → Plunging Attack

The rest of this guide won't reference the glowing mechanic to keep things simple, but just know that this is how the drum scores work in this Genshin Impact quest. So if you see "Nothing" again, that just means you have to wait for the glow to appear, disappear, come back, and then do whatever is next on the drum score list.

Korybantes: Sankhara (Electro)

This is what a glowing drum looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is what you need to do for this drum score:

Normal Attack Nothing Normal Attack Plunging Attack

Now that you know how this mechanic works, the rest of this Sumeru quest is a breeze. This particular pattern is in the same order as the Cryo one.

Korybantes: Rupa (Dendro)

This one is really easy (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can complete this puzzle by doing the following:

Normal Attack Normal Attack Normal Attack Plunging Attack

Korybantes: Samjna (Hydro)

You're almost done (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the order to follow for the Hydro drum:

Normal Attack Plunging Attack Nothing Plunging Attack

Korybantes: Vijnana (Pyro)

The final part of this Sumeru quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is the final solution to this objective:

Normal Attack Normal Attack Normal Attack Plunging Attack

This is the same pattern as the Dendro drum. Some dialogue will play if you've done everything else in this Genshin Impact quest. Afterward, you will get an Achievement. You should automatically get some Primogems and other minor rewards, too.

