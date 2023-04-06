Primogems and Fates are premium in-game currencies that are used to pull on banners in the popular game Genshin Impact. These gacha items can be obtained through several means, such as completing quests, Daily Commissions, Spiral Abyss, and exploration.

With Genshin Impact version 3.6 right around the corner, many fans might be wondering how many Primogems and Fates they can obtain or save in the upcoming update. The new patch will release a ton of new content, so it is expected that players will be able to earn a good amount of these premium items.

With that said, this article will provide a rough estimate of how many Primogems a player should be able to obtain in version 3.6.

Genshin Impact 3.6 to offer Primogems worth over 70 pulls for F2P players

The post above is courtesy of WFP, a popular Genshin Impact fan page on Twitter. They share a rough calculation of how many Primogems can be obtained in any new update before it is released, and the above image reveals the same for version 3.6.

Here is a brief summary of the total number of Primogems and Fates that F2P fans can obtain in the upcoming patch:

Permanent content

Daily Commision: 2520 Primogems

Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems

HoYoLAB's daily check-in: 80 Primogems

Version 3.6 update compensation: 600 Primogems

Version 3.7 livestream: 300 Primogems

Nahida's Story Quest II: 60 Primogems

Baizhu's Story Quest I: 60 Primogems

Layla's Hangout Event: 90 Primogems

Character test runs: 80 Primogems

Paimon's Bargain: 5 Acquaint Fates + 5 Intertwined Fates

BattlePass: 5 Acquaint Fates

Tree of Dream Level 41-50: 4 Acquaint Fates + 2 Intertwined Fates

Limited time content

A Parade of Providence: 970 Primogems

Brewing Developments: 420 Primogems

Fulminating Sandstorms: 420 Primogems

The Recollector's Path: 420 Primogems

Misc codes and web events: 200 Primogems

Exploration and other rewards

Unlocking Teleport Waypoint: 50 Primogems

Unlocking Statues of the Seven: 10 Primogems

Leveling up the Statue of the Seven: 60 Primogems

Chest and Exploration: 1200 Primogems

World Quests: 510 Primogems

Unlocking Domains: 20 Primogems

First-time Domain clearance reward: 80 Primogems

Amrita Pools Offering: 600 Primogems

Achievements: 355 Primogems

This amounts to 14,265 Primogems or 89 pulls, which almost guarantees a player at least one 5-star summon. It should be noted that the above earnings also depend on each player's participation in all the events and other content.

Additional 20 to 30 pulls for Welkin and Battle Pass users

Genshin Impact Battle Pass

Genshin Impact fans who have Blessings of the Welkin Moon will get 600 Crystals and another 3,780 Primogems over 42 days. Additionally, unlocking the Battle Pass Gnostic Hymn will give four Intertwined Fates and 680 Primogems more, making it a total of 19,965 Primogems or 124 summons.

