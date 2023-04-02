Genshin Impact 3.6 Primogems guide: How to get 120 Wishes during this patch

Travelers are expected to obtain nearly 120 Wishes in Genshin Impact 3.6. That's basically the culmination of all Primogems and Acquainted and Intertwined Fates. Do note that HoYoverse is yet to reveal the full details about the upcoming patch, meaning there is no guarantee that players will get 120 Wishes. Also, this figure assumes that Travelers will do everything that's part of the new content in Genshin Impact Version 3.6, including quests, achievements, and more.

Players who are less active will predictably have fewer Wishes. On a similar note, 100% F2P gamers can't rely on Blessings of the Welkin Moon or Battle Pass Gnostic Hymn bonuses to get more of them. The estimates offered in terms of Wishes also doesn't take into account a player manually converting every possible Genesis Crystal pack they can buy since the only limit there is a player's bank account.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Primogems calculation for getting 120 Wishes during patch

The Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord already calculated most of the free Wishes (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

Assuming the above calculations by Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord are accurate, players can already receive approximately 74 Wishes. This infographic already breaks down all the relevant ways to earn Primogems, such as:

Daily Commissions

Spiral Abyss

Livestream Redeem Codes

Events

A new region to explore

Do note that this 74 Wishes estimate is solely for 100% F2P players. Small spenders can expect to get more.

Note: The above calculation technically includes 74.96875 Wishes, but you can't have a fraction of a pull in Genshin Impact 3.6. That estimate is still helpful for later computations.

How to get more than 74 Wishes in Genshin Impact 3.6

Blessing of the Welkin Moon usually isn't available to F2P players (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some other sources of potential Wishes:

Blessings of the Welkin Moon: Potentially between 3,780 to 4,080 extra Primogems (23.625 to 25.5 extra pulls)

Potentially between 3,780 to 4,080 extra Primogems (23.625 to 25.5 extra pulls) Battle Pass Gnostic Hymn: 680 Primogems and four Intertwined Fates (8.25 extra pulls overall)

If you get the maximum number of Primgoems from Blessings of the Welkin Moon, you should expect to receive an extra 33.75 pulls from these two sources. Add that to the previous 74.96875 figure to get 108.71875 Wishes.

Acquaint Fates also count (Image via HoYoverse)

However, Acquaint Fates also count. Here is how you can get more Wishes (even if some of them are for the Standard Banner):

Starglitter Exchange: Five Acquaint Fates (assuming you already picked up five from the beginning of April)

Five Acquaint Fates (assuming you already picked up five from the beginning of April) Battle Pass: Five Acquaint Fates (even if F2P)

Five Acquaint Fates (even if F2P) Tree of Dreams: Two Acquaint Fates

That's an extra 12 Acquaint Fates, which would give players 120 Wishes across the Standard Banner and other Event Wishes in Genshin Impact 3.6. F2P gamers would only have 86 Wishes overall if one includes Acquainted Fates.

The next update has plenty of ways to get Primogems and Fates (Image via HoYoverse)

It is vital to mention that any player behind on their account in Genshin Impact 3.6 can earn extra Primogems and Fates. Additionally, you can add many more pulls to the current estimates depending on how much old content you can clear before the new update comes out.

Nonetheless, Travelers still have plenty of new ways to obtain Primogems and Fates in Genshin Impact 3.6 if they're determined to grind everything. Even casuals will still have a good opportunity to earn some extra Wishes.

Poll : 0 votes