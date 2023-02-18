Is Dehya a Standard Banner character in Genshin Impact? New official announcement

The old leaks about Dehya being a Standard Banner character in Genshin Impact have been officially confirmed by HoYoverse. During the Version 3.5 Special Program, there was a moment when the banners for the new update were shown. Interestingly, a message appeared in the bottom left corner for Phase I:

"Flame-Mane" Dehya (Pyro) will be available in the standard wish "Wanderlust Invocation" after the Version 3.6 update."

Wanderlust Invocation is another name for the Standard Banner. The above message means that she will be available on that Event Wish after Version 3.6 releases.

Will Dehya be a Standard Banner character in Genshin Impact?

This is where the official announcement was (Image via HoYoverse)

Yes, Dehya has been confirmed to be added to the Standard Banner in Genshin Impact 3.6. The above photo shows the message that some players might have missed in the Version 3.5 Special Program regarding this statement.

She will still have an Event Wish in Version 3.5 that will debut on March 1, 2023. If a player wants to get her, that banner is their best opportunity since she will be featured in it. There is no information on when her Event Wish (titled Auric Blaze) will return.

When will Dehya be added to the Standard Banner?

This is what the Standard Banner looks like in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers should already know that she will be added to Wanderlust Invocation in Genshin Impact 3.6. What's important here is that most patches last for 42 days. Since Version 3.5 starts on March 1, 2023, adding 42 days to that date gives players April 12, 2023.

Thus, it's likely that April 12, 2023, is the date when this new Pyro character will be added to Wanderlust Invocation. This means players could potentially summon the following 5-star characters in Version 3.6:

Dehya

Diluc

Jean

Keqing

Mona

Qiqi

Tighnari

Genshin Impact 3.6 will ensure that there are two 5-star Pyro Claymore users on Wanderlust Invocation. This is something that most players did not expect and was the original reason why some refused to believe the recent leak about this topic. There is still no news on when a Geo character will be added to this Event Wish.

It is worth mentioning that Wanderlust Invocation uses Acquaint Fates and not Intertwined Fates. Travelers can still just use Primogems for Wishes on it.

Auric Blaze details

HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal who the featured 4-star characters will be in the Genshin Impact 3.5 Event Wishes. At the very least, Travelers know that:

Dehya and Cyno will be in the first half of the update

Ayaka and Shenhe will be in the second half of the update

If Travelers don't want to pull for the Flame-Mane in this update, they can just wait for her to be added to the Standard Banner in Version 3.6. The disclaimer for that message is visible in the bottom left corner of the above tweet's image.

Genshin Impact 3.5 will also make its grand debut on March 1, 2023. Dehya's banner is just one small part of an otherwise big update.

