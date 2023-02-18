Dehya to be a standard banner character in Genshin Impact after version 3.5

The recent Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream has confirmed Dehya's debut in the upcoming patch. The 5-star Pyro DPS will drop with her rate-up banner, Auric Blaze, in the first half of the version 3.5 update.

It was also revealed that Dehya would later be added to the standard banner from the patch 3.6 update onwards. Many fans were surprised by the news, as she will be the second Pyro character to join the permanent banner after Diluc. This confirms that she will not get her banner in the post-3.5 banners. Here is everything players need to know about Dehya from the latest livestream announcements.

Genshin Impact: Standard Banner will feature Dehya after patch 3.5 banners

The recent 3.5 Special Program that premiered on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel has confirmed the debut of a new 5-star character, Dehya. To many fans' surprise, officials also revealed that she would join the Standard Banner after the update ends. In the latest version, the game features two character banners: the Limited Character Banner and the Standard Banner. The first usually features one or two 5-star characters for a limited time (20-22 days).

The Standard Banner, however, is a permanent feature in Genshin Impact that never changes its character lineup. This banner currently features six different characters:

Diluc

Jean

Keqing

Qiqi

Mona

Tighnari

Tighnari, a Dendro bow user, was added to this banner at the end of the Genshin Impact 3.0 update. With the recent livestream announcement, Dehya will be the latest addition to the banner after the patch 3.5 update.

At the moment, the Genshin Impact community seems to have mixed opinions about this latest development. Many Dehya fans were planning to skip her debut banner for future characters and wait for her rerun to obtain her. But now, fans can obtain Dehya by losing a 50/50 on the limited banner. Many fans argue that putting her on a permanent banner implies that her kit will be underwhelming, while others applaud the fact that the pool of Standard Banner characters is growing.

Everything about Dehya from 3.5 Livestream

During the livestream, officials showcased Dehya, explaining her kit and passive abilities. With her Pyro vision, Dehya will be a 5-star Claymore user.

She will use her Elemental Skill to summon a Fiery Sanctum field that will unleash coordinated attacks whenever an opponent takes damage within its range. While in the Fiery Sanctum, all active characters will have their resistance to interruption increased. Dehya's Elemental Burst forces her to abandon her weapon and engage in hand-to-hand combat, dealing massive amounts of Pyro damage with each attack.

🫧tuna @aslandehya i miss the first days when i saw dehya in archon quest i miss the first days when i saw dehya in archon quest https://t.co/gHWP1cECHk

In the Sumeru Archon Quests, Dehya played a crucial role in the player's mission to rescue the Dendro Archon from the grasp of the Akademiya.

Dehya was initially presented as Dunyarzad's hired Eremite guard in Genshin Impact, but she quickly established her skills as a formidable ally by disposing of foes without breaking a sweat. Don't let her gentleness fool you; Dehya is a strong fighter with a large heart who will save you when the going gets tough, just like the renowned fire-breathing Flame Mane she is.

