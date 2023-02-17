The Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program revealed a lot of information about the upcoming update, including all the character banners and events players can expect. The new patch will go live on February 28 or March 1, depending on the servers.

Genshin Impact 3.5, officially called Windblume's Breath, will be celebrating the regional Windblume Festival in Mondstadt, the flagship event brought forth by the update. The upcoming version will also feature some very popular characters in both its phases.

Here is a brief overview of everything that was revealed during the livestream.

Dehya and Cyno will feature in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.5

Genshin Impact will release Dehya in the first phase of v3.5. As the first 5-Pyro character since Yoimiya, who was released in v2.0, she will share her banner time with Cyno, who will be getting his first rerun only four patches after his initial release.

Additionally, Dehya will be added to the Standard Banner from the v3.6 update, which will make her the second 5-star Pyro character besides Diluc in the permanent pool.

In the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.5, Shenhe will get her long-awaited first rerun banner alongside Kamisato Ayaka, who is also returning after nearly a year. Further down the line, Mika will also join the two 5-star Cryo characters in the second phase.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program livestream codes

During the Special Program livestream, the developers dropped a few redemption codes that can be used to earn in-game items such as Primogems. Here is a list of all the codes along with their respective rewards:

1) KARU3RG6NY65 (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

2) 5SRC28YNNYP9 (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit)

3) SB8UJ9H7NH8V (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)

The codes given during a program are usually temporary and become invalid within 12 to 16 hours. It is best that players claim their rewards promptly so that they don't miss out on getting 300 Primogems for free. Each code can only be redeemed once, and the rewards are always sent directly to the player's account through the in-game mailing system.

New Archon Quest and more content

New Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The update will add some new permanent content to the game. Dehya will receive a new Story Quest at the time of her release, and Faruzan will get a new Hangout Series. Additionally, there will be a brand new Archon Quest chapter featuring Dainsleif, which will expose more hidden secrets of Khaenri'ah.

Windblume Festival and other exciting events in Genshin Impact 3.5

Windblume Event (Image via HoYoverse)

As the official name of the upcoming patch suggests, the game will soon be celebrating one of Mondstadt's biggest festivals, the Windblume Festival. The event, spanning 15 days, will be filled with games and exciting rewards. The second edition of the event will also give out a new free 4-star Claymore.

Reportedly, three popular mini-events will also get reruns during the event. Completing them will reward players with 420 Primogems each.

22 free Intertwined Fates

Free Intertwined Fates (Image via HoYoverse)

Another exciting piece of news from the Special Program livestream is that all players will receive one free Intertwined Fate for each Archon Quest they complete. These can be exchanged from the game's Adventure Book feature.

As of v3.4, there are 22 quests, so anyone who has completed all of them will earn 22 Intertwined Fates. The same will apply to future content as well, which players can eagerly await.

New TCG rules and Special Windglider

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



For full details of the event, please visit

> > >



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse Get the Brand New Wings of the Starlit Feast to Enrich Your Adventures~ | Genshin Impact x Prime GamingFor full details of the event, please visit> > > hoyo.link/17mHCCAd Get the Brand New Wings of the Starlit Feast to Enrich Your Adventures~ | Genshin Impact x Prime GamingFor full details of the event, please visit> > > hoyo.link/17mHCCAd#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse https://t.co/w3Hg5gcS6R

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account also announced a special reward, the Wings of the Starlit Feast, that can be obtained by entering the Prime Gaming Bundles event. Curious fans can head to their official website for more details.

Finally, the upcoming patch will also add new Genius Invokation TCG rules alongside fresh character cards.

