Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream codes: How to redeem the codes and claim 300 Primogems

With the Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program finally coming to an end, the developers have revealed plenty of exciting information about the upcoming update, including new characters, rerun banners, and events. The new version will go live on February 28 or March 1, depending on the server and is expected to remain active for 42 days.

During the livestream, the developers revealed three redemption codes that players can use to obtain useful in-game items, including Primogems. Since these codes generally expire within 12 to 16 hours, players are advised to use them as quickly as possible.

This article will feature all three codes that were revealed during the live event and guide players on how to redeem them.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Windblume's Breath Special Program livestream codes

Listed below are all three redemption codes that were shared during the Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program livestream alongside their respective rewards:

1) KARU3RG6NY65 (100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

2) 5SRC28YNNYP9 (100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit)

3) SB8UJ9H7NH8V (100 Primogems and 50000 Mora)

It should be noted that each code can only be used once and there are currently two ways to redeem these. Although both methods are simple, it can be slightly confusing for new players.

Redeeming Genshin Impact's Special Program codes

The first method is to use the codes on the game's official website

1) Go to the official Genshin Impact website at https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift

2) Log in using your HoYoverse account.

3) Select your account server and the website's auto-fill feature will enter the other required details

4) Enter a valid code and click on Redeem.

Genshin Impact official website (Image via HoYoverse)

The second method is redeeming the code within the game

1) Log into Genshin Impact.

2) Access the Paimon Menu and open the game's Settings tab.

3) Go to the Account suboption and click on Redeem Now.

3) Enter a valid redemption code and press Exchange.

Redeeming the code inside the game (Image via HoYoverse)

This concludes with a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in Genshin Impact. As mentioned before, they usually expire within 12 to 16 hours after the livestream, so it's highly recommended that all players use them as soon as possible. All rewards will be sent directly to each player's account within 15 minutes of using the code through the game's email feature.

Other relevant Genshin Impact 3.5 information

Genshin Impact has officially announced all of the banners and events for the upcoming patch. The new update will take place on February 28 or March 1, depending on each player's account server.

Dehya will be starting off the first phase banner alongside Cyno, who's getting his very first rerun. At the same time, the former is also the first 5-star Pyro character since Yoimiya. Furthermore, fans may be elated to learn that Dehya will be added to the Standard Banner from version 3.6, making her the second 5-star Pyro character in the permanent gacha pool aside from Diluc.

Meanwhile, in the second phase, Shenhe and Kamisato Ayaka will be getting their respective rerun banners after nearly a year. Mika will also feature in the second half as one of the three 4-star rate-up units.

New Archon Quest and other events

New Archon Quest featuring Dainsleif (Image via HoYoverse)

The brand new update will add Dehya's Story Quest, Faruzan's Hangout series, and a brand new Archon Quest Interlude featuring Dainsleif, which will reveal some more secrets of Khaenri'ah.

Furthermore, Mondstadt's Windblume festival will be getting its first rerun, with the Land of Freedom likely to see some unexpected visitors during the event. Additionally, there will be a few other mini-events throughout the upcoming patch.

