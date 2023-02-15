Genshin Impact has officially announced the timing of the new v3.5 Special Program livestream, where they will reveal all of the new events and character banners for the upcoming update. The new patch version will be officially called Windblume's Breath.

Genshin Impact shared the news on their social media platforms, including Twitter. According to the official announcement, the Special Program will premiere on their Twitch channel on February 17 at 7:00 am (UTC-5). Additionally, it will be livestreamed on their official YouTube channel an hour later at 8:00 am (UTC-5).

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 2/17/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program livestream date officially announced

The Special Program livestream date and time for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.5 has officially been announced. The show will premiere on the game's official Twitch channel on February 17 at 7:00 am (UTC-5). However, the timings may differ depending on each player's time zone. The exact timings for the livestream in different regions are as follows:

Eastern Time - February 17 at 7:00 am

- February 17 at 7:00 am UTC Time - February 17 at 12:00 pm

- February 17 at 12:00 pm CEST - February 17 at 2:00 pm

- February 17 at 2:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - February 17 at 12:00 pm

February 17 at 12:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - February 17 at 11:00 pm

- February 17 at 11:00 pm Australian Central Time - February 17 at 10:00 pm

- February 17 at 10:00 pm Central European Time - February 17 at 1:00 pm

- February 17 at 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time - February 17 at 5:30 pm

- February 17 at 5:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - February 17 at 4:00 am

- February 17 at 4:00 am Western European Time - February 17 at 12:00 pm

The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 2/17/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-5)

Interested fans can refer to the timings listed above and head to the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel to watch the Special Program. The show will also be livestreamed on their YouTube channel at 8:00 am (UTC-5).

What to expect in the Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program

During the Special Program, Genshin Impact will showcase two brand new playable characters, rerun banners, events, and other important information regarding the v3.5 update.

HoYoverse officially announced Dehya and Mika as their two newest units for the next patch update, and at the live event, they will announce three other 5-star characters that will receive reruns. Although there have been many leaks concerning the banners for the upcoming update, nothing has been confirmed by the developers yet.

If recent leaks are to be trusted, Cyno may get his first rerun and feature alongside Dehya in the first phase. Meanwhile, Eula and Albedo might also return with another banner in the second phase. Interestingly, the former's previous rerun was also a shared banner with the latter. At the same time, Mika is speculated to appear in the latter half of the upcoming update.

Three unique redeem codes

During the Special Program livestream, the developers will also share three redemption codes with the fans which can be exchanged for the following rewards:

Primogems x 300

Hero's Wit x 5

Mystic Enhancement Ores x 10

Mora x 50,000

Generally, these codes expire after 16 hours, so it's advised that players redeem them as soon as possible. The rewards will be sent directly to the player's account within 15 minutes of redeeming them via in-game mail.

Windblume rerun in v3.5

1. Dehya (5★), Mika (4★)

2. Chapter III: Act VI ft. Dainsleif, Kaeya, and Eide

3. Windblume v2, free event claymore

4. Shroom Tower Defense

5. Vibro-Crystal Research v2

6. Spices From the West v2

7. Faruzan hangout

8. Eula, Kokomi, Sara in TCG

Based on a leak provided by Genshin_Intel, the Windblume event will be returning with its second edition along with some other minor events. Considering that the v3.5 update is officially named Windblume's Breath, these leaks are most likely accurate.

The Special Program usually starts with a short promotional video of the upcoming update, so fans can expect a sneak peek of all the upcoming events.

