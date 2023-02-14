With the highly awaited Genshin Impact 3.5 only two weeks away, brand-new leaks have revealed some new names that might get a rerun in the upcoming update. Previously, it was suspected that Cyno, Eula, and Albedo might return in the next patch, but new information shows that might not be the case.

Genshin Impact leaks also revealed some interesting information about Dehya and potential changes in the Standard Banner. This article will cover everything that has been leaked so far, including the new information concerning the upcoming rerun banners. As HoYoverse has confirmed nothing, players should take the info herein with a pinch of salt.

New leaks reveal Shenhe and Ayaka rerun in Genshin Impact 3.5 and more

Genshin Impact will be adding Dehya as the newest playable unit from Sumeru in its upcoming update, along with Mika from Mondstadt. Interestingly, the former is also the first 5-star Pyro character since Yoimiya, leaving fans excited about the next patch.

Meanwhile, Mika is a new 4-star Cryo unit and is speculated to be a support unit for Eula. Not much is known about the character since he has only made one official appearance at the flagship event of Genshin Impact 3.1, Of Ballads and Brews.

Following some previous Genshin Impact leaks, Cyno, Eula, and Albedo were speculated to receive rerun banners in the v3.5 update. However, new leaks have surfaced, revealing that two characters mentioned above might not feature in the upcoming patch.

Based on the leaks provided on Reddit by u/arararanara, Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe might be the ones receiving a rerun banner in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.5. However, there were no changes in the first phase, and Cyno is still expected to feature alongside Dehya. Another revealed rumor is that the latter might be added to the Standard Banner pool in the future as the second 5-star Pyro character.

The leaker also claimed that all Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks, including Baizhu and Kaveh's kit and the release of Chenyu Vale, are false. They revealed that there would be no Geo character from Inazuma in v3.8, as was previously believed within the community. While some have supported these claims, many other reliable leakers have refuted all of them.

Based on the leaks that revealed the banner roadmap for the upcoming patches, it is speculated that Ayaka will get a banner in v3.8, and Shenhe is expected to return in the v3.6 update. The information from all the previous leaks does not match the newest one, leaving many fans confused about the upcoming banners.

At the moment, many believe that Dehya and Cyno will be in the first phase of the upcoming update, which will also feature a new Claymore, which is expected to be the former's signature weapon. Meanwhile, it is speculated that Eula and Albedo will get another rerun in the second phase, based on the leak that revealed that the Windblume Festival would be returning with its second edition.

HoYoverse will conduct a Special Program where they will reveal all the upcoming events and banners for the next update. The show is expected to be livestreamed on or around February 17, and curious fans can look forward to the broadcast for official announcements of the reruns.

