Genshin Impact 3.5 banner schedule: Dehya release date and rerun order

With the highly anticipated Genshin Impact 3.5 update less than a month away, its banner schedule was recently leaked. The upcoming patch is rumored to bring back some of the most popular characters and weapons in the game. HoYoverse has already confirmed that Dehya, the Eremite Mercenary, will become a playable unit in the next update, alongside Mika from Mondstadt.

Considering that these banners and schedule leaks are based on speculation and story timelines, they are subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. The officially confirmed announcements will only be made by HoYoverse during the v3.5 Special Program livestream on February 17, 2023.

Eula is set to receive her second rerun in Genshin Impact 3.5, based on recent leaks

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius



#GenshinImpact #Mika Mika ‧ Coordinates of Clear FrostFront-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius Mika ‧ Coordinates of Clear FrostFront-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius#GenshinImpact #Mika https://t.co/Hwxt2hzUJC

Both Dehya and Mika were officially announced by Genshin Impact on January 17 as the newest playable characters arriving with the v3.5 update. While the former played a vital role in Sumeru's Archon Quest and has been confirmed as the next Pyro 5-star Claymore unit, the latter is a Cryo 4-star Polearm unit who has appeared in the game only once before, i.e. during the v3.1 flagship event, Of Ballads and Brews.

Although Genshin Impact is yet to officially confirm the banner order and other rerun characters, most within the community believe that Dehya will feature in the first phase alongside Cyno. This could be the latter's first rerun since his release in v3.1.

In the weapon banner, a brand new Claymore is expected to feature alongside Cyno's signature Polearm, Staff of the Scarlet Sands. If the leaks are accurate, the new item will be Dehya's signature weapon, the 'Beacon of the Reed Sea,' and could be the third addition to the Deshret Series of weapons. The effects of this reportedly new weapon at R1 are as follows:

"After an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, your ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. After you take DMG, your ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. The two aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, your character's Max HP will be increased by 32%."

In the second phase, Eula is expected to get her first rerun after a year, which is only her second rerun overall. Additionally, it's widely speculated that Albedo will return in the second phase of the Genshin Impact 3.5 update, appearing only four patches after his v3.1 rerun. Interestingly, Eula's previous rerun was also a shared banner with Albedo in November 2021. Based on the leaks, Mika will be featured in the second half as well.

In the meantime, the second phase's weapon banner will likely be bringing back Eula's signature claymore, Songs of Broken Pines, and Freedom-Sworn.

Genshin Impact 3.5 is expected to go live on February 28 or March 1 depending on the player's respective time zone, with the exact release timings given below:

American time zones (February 28, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 pm

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

European time zones (March 1, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 4:00 am

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 6:00 am

Asian time zones (March 1, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11:00 am

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12:00 pm

Players can refer to the list above to check on the timings of the release of the next update in their regions. The rerun banners and schedule will be officially announced by Genshin Impact during the v3.5 Special Program, which will be livestreamed on or around February 17.

Poll : 0 votes