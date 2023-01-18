Genshin Impact Dehya leaks: Abilities, materials, and signature weapon

Several Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks detail various aspects of Dehya that some Travelers may wish to see. The leaks come from reliable sources, but it should be noted that this data is pre-3.5 beta. That means all of this content is subject to change. Oftentimes, that results in specific numbers related to a character's scaling being altered.

This rumor roundup will cover the following Dehya-related leaks:

Her Abilities

Her Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials

Her signature weapon (Beacon of the Reed Sea)

There is a possibility that some of these things won't change at all between the leaks being released and this character finally becoming playable. Thus, let's get to the actual leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks: Dehya information (abilities, materials, and signature weapon)

The first Genshin Impact 3.5 leak to cover is a long one, detailing all the important numbers and effects tied to Dehya's abilities and materials. At max level, Dehya has the following stats:

15674 HP

265 ATK

627 DEF

28.8% HP bonus

She is a 5-star Pyro Claymore with an Elemental Skill called Molten Inferno. It's essentially AoE Pyro DMG with additional effects depending on whether there is a Fiery Sanctum nearby or not. Dehya can create a Fiery Sanctum with this Elemental Skill.

Another interesting aspect is that it increases allies' Resistance to Interruption inside it and can deal additional Pyro DMG to enemies who take damage in it. Any character who takes damage in the Fiery Sanctum has some of it mitigated and translated into Redmane's Blood. This results in Dehya taking this damage over ten seconds.

The Fiery Sanctum lasts for 12 seconds, and the Elemental Skill has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

An old screenshot of this character (Image via HoYoverse)

Her Elemental Burst is called The Lioness' Bite, and it puts Dehya into a Blazing Lioness state. This gives her Resistance to Interruption and will let her automatically use Flame-Mane's Fists to deal Pyro DMG. When it ends, she will do another attack that deals more AoE Pyro DMG.

Her Normal Attacks become Roaring Barrage, which can increase the speed of Flame-Mane's Fist Strike if done 0.4 seconds after a Flame-Mane Fist Strike. Dehya can also recreate a Fiery Sanctum if it was already used.

The buff lasts for four seconds, while the cooldown of this Elemental Burst is 18 seconds. Using it costs 70 Energy.

Leaked materials in Genshin Impact 3.5

This character supposedly requires the following Ascension Materials to reach her max level in Genshin Impact 3.5:

1x Agnidus Agate Sliver

9x Agnidus Agate Fragment

9x Agnidus Agate Chunk

6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone

168x Sand Grease Pupa

46x Light Guiding Tetrahedron

18x Faded Red Satin

30x Trimmed Red Silk

36x Rich Red Brocade

420,000 Mora

Similarly, here is her list of Talent Level-Up Materials based on these Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks:

9x Teachings of Praxis

63x Guide to Praxis

114x Philosophies of Praxis

18x Faded Red Satin

66x Trimmed Red Silk

93x Rich Red Brocade

18x Puppet Strings

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

The above list is for maxing out all three Talents.

Leaked signature weapon in Genshin Impact 3.5

It's a 5-star Claymore (Image via HoYoverse)

Her signature weapon in Genshin Impact 3.5 is currently called Beacon of the Reed Sea. Its R1 effect is:

"After an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, your ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. After you take DMG, your ATK will be increased by 20% for 8s. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is not on the field. Additionally, when not protected by a shield, your character's Max HP will be increased by 32%."

That's it for the current Genshin Impact 3.5 leak roundup, at least until more news arrives.

