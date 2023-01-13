Genshin Impact Dehya leaks reveal latest scaling, ability details, and release window

There are a few Genshin Impact leaks related to Dehya worth covering here. Updates like her supposed damage scaling, abilities, and release window will be detailed below. Before that, it's worth mentioning that she has been leaked to be a 5-star Pyro Claymore user.

Some very old leaks used to claim that she was a 4-star character, but modern text leaks confirm that she's a 5-star, instead. Travelers who have done the Sumeru Archon Quests should already be familiar with who she is, so it's worth getting to the actual text leaks now.

Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Dehya thus far

This Tweet is usually hidden to some players, so here's an image variant (Image via Plusle)

The first leak to discuss here is the one related to Dehya's damage scaling. This leaker classifies it as "Questionable," so there is a possibility that the information involved is false. Nonetheless, it's one of the few text leaks that has gotten some attention online, making it worth reiterating here.

This leak basically states that her Elemental Skill can apply Pyro when she's off the field and that its damage scales off her ATK. Her Elemental Burst apparently has a transfiguration of some kind, and its damage is also based on ATK. She has a Talent that buffs both her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG based on a percentage of her HP. No specific numbers are available to view at present.

Some older NGA text leaks reference her having some damage scale off her HP values, which does seem to support some parts of this particular leak.

Leaked splash art

Unfortunately, there are no gameplay video leaks of this character at the moment to confirm her abilities. There are still other leaks worth addressing that aspiring Dehya mains may wish to see. The other tweet is an example since it showcases her supposed splash art.

This Genshin Impact artwork is not a finished product, which is why some of its details seem a little rough around the edges. The popular phrase "subject to change" is especially relevant to this leak. This splash art is still detailed enough that players should know what to expect from her final design.

It is possible that some aspects of this artwork reference her abilities, yet there is nothing to cross-reference at the moment due to a lack of gameplay videos.

Leaked Genshin Impact release window

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.3 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos A quick repost of the updated release timeline:



3.3 first half - Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)

3.4 - Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)

3.5 - Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)

3.6 - Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown) A quick repost of the updated release timeline:3.3 first half - Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)3.4 - Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)3.5 - Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)3.6 - Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown)

Some old text leaks from late 2022 stated that Dehya would be playable in Genshin Impact 3.5. The pre-Genshin Impact 3.5 elements from these predictions ended up being accurate, as players did get:

Wanderer and Faruzan in the first half of Version 3.3

Alhaitham and Yaoyao in Version 3.4

The only bad news here is that it's unspecified which banner phase will feature Dehya in this update. Genshin Impact 3.5 is expected to launch around March 1, 2023, but HoYoverse hasn't confirmed its exact release date yet.

The 3.5 beta hadn't started yet by the time this article was written, so fans of this character will have to wait until more news or leaks arrive. All gameplay videos of Dehya will be available sometime after the 3.5 beta starts.

Remember that everything leaked about her, from her gameplay details to her artwork, is subject to change, even after the videos come out.

Poll : 0 votes