Genshin Impact confirms Dehya and Mika as brand new version 3.5 characters

On January 16, 2023, Genshin Impact developers officially revealed Dehya and Mika, the two brand-new units to appear with version 3.5. Dehya has made a few in-game appearances, but players will finally be able to obtain her as a playable unit.

Mika, on the other hand, has made only one appearance at a Mondstadt-based event. The hype surrounding both these units is high.

Dehya is a unit whom several players have been waiting to pull for some time now. Her design is one of the best in the game and has attracted the attention of fans.

Details regarding Dehya and Mika in Genshin Impact version 3.5

Dehya may have been officially revealed, but her kit and utility are still unknown amongst Genshin Impact players. Leakers confirmed her being a 5-star Pyro Claymore user a while back.

However, there have been contrasting reports wherein some claim that she will be a sub-DPS unit while others say she will be a DPS unit. Leakers have said that she will have both HP and Attack scaling, though most of it is speculation.

Details regarding Dehya's kit will be available once the Genshin Impact version 3.5 beta drops in a few days. Several leakers are confident she will not be a Burgeon-based unit as many predicted in the early days of Sumeru's release.

This is because her Pyro application is expected to be quite slow, which will hamper the Burgeon reaction. Whatever her kit ends up being, there is no doubt that Dehya will be one of the most popular units upon release.

Mika, on the other hand, is a Cryo 4-star unit who will be released alongside Dehya. Unfortunately, like Dehya, his kit is unknown, although a few leaks suggest he might be Eula's support.

Fans will have to wait a few days to learn more about their kits and probably a month more for official confirmation through the Genshin Impact version 3.5 livestream. If everything remains in order, Dehya and Mika will be released around the first week of March.

The reveal has created a wave of excitement within the community. Dehya is one of the Sumeru units whom players have wanted to operate. After the reveal, they took to Twitter to showcase their appreciation for both the character and HoYoverse.

