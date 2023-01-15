Genshin Impact has gained popularity through its meticulous storyline, gameplay, and characters. However, one aspect of the game that players have to keep grinding on is domains that provide important resources to build the characters.

Players can farm for artifacts and talent materials that help build their team's strength. This requires resins, which they may convert to Condensed Resins to double the rewards. To craft these, Crystal Cores are needed.

As players often have to farm for Crystal Core, it might get difficult if they aren't accustomed to the farming routes. The following section highlights some of its locations for crystal cores in Genshin Impact.

Crystalfly locations in different nations in Genshin Impact

Players can obtain Crystal Cores by catching Crystalflies of different kinds. Currently, there are four kinds of Crystalflies in Genshin Impact. Anemo, Geo, Electro, and Dendro, found in each of the four nations. Players having Sayu can use her to approach Crystalflies without making them fly away.

Mondstadt

Location of Anemo Crystalflies near Dawn Winery (Image via HoYoLab)

One of the easiest clusters of Crystalflies to find can be seen near Dawn Winery and the surrounding areas. Players can teleport to the Statue of the Seven to the northeast of the area and collect Crystal cores along the route. There are more than 20 Crystalflies at this location.

Crystalflies near the Windrise Statue of the Seven (Image via HoYoLab) Crystalflies in Guyun Stone Forest (Image via HoYoLab)

Another popular Crystalfly farming spot in Monstadt is near the Statue of the Seven in Windrise. Although there are less than 10 Crystalflies here, it is extremely easy to farm them right after teleporting to the point, making it an easy farming location.

Liyue

Crystalflies in Guyun Stone Forest (Image via HoYoLab)

A popular farming location in Liyue is near the domain in Guyun Stone Forest. Players can notice several Crystalflies just outside the domain and in nearby areas.

Players can teleport to the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain (Image via HoYoLab)

Another bunch of Geo Crystalflies is located near Mount Aocang and can be accessed from a nearby domain. Players can run around the lake to collect the cores.

Inazuma

Higher teleport points in Seirai island make the locations accessible (Image via HoYoLab)

Although there are a few scattered patches of Electro Crystalflies in Tatarasuna, there are several enemies flocking around. Hence, the best farming location would be Serai island. Players can easily reach the locations from one of the teleport points by gliding or running. This makes it one of the best locations to farm for Crystal Core in Inazuma.

Sumeru

(Image via HoYoLab)

With the introduction of Sumeru, Dendro Crystalflies have been added to Genshin Impact. They are much easier to farm as most of them are located closer to the teleport points and are present in both the rainforest and the desert area.

(Image via HoYoLab)

The teleport point to the east of Gandharva Ville has a few easy-to-catch Crystalflies, two of which can be found by breaking a nearby rock.

Crystal Cores in Genshin Impact can also be used to craft other things like Dendrocide Potion, Frostshield Potion, Windbarrier Potion, and Adepti Seeker's Stove.

Poll : 0 votes