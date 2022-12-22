Genshin Impact 3.4 will be released in a few weeks as the first patch update of 2023. HoYoverse has already confirmed a fresh playable character, Alhaitham, through drip marketing. Moreover, recent leaks for the update have revealed that this entity will need a new boss Ascension item that can be found in the new Sumeru desert region.

HoYoverse has celebrated Lantern Rite for the last two years during the time of Chinese New Year, so players can expect another iteration of the event, along with some strong five-star Liyue character reruns. Needless to say, a lot of people are waiting for Genshin Impact 3.4; here's what's known so far regarding the update as per recent leaks and official information.

Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks reveal new Sumeru desert region

Genshin Impact players have been waiting for the new Sumeru region for a long time, and it looks like they will get it soon enough. A Twitter post by Genshin Mains – Your Guide to Teyvat shows a map of the new desert region with all new teleport waypoints, dungeons/domains, and the Statue of the Seven.

Some of the waypoints have a special black and white mark next to them, which means they are located underground. This is a feature players have wanted for a long time. This inclusion also suggests that there are going to be many underground levels and caves just like in the existing desert region.

Another post by Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat shows that Genshin Impact players are likely to receive a new special name card for completing a series of achievements, such as collecting chests, finding Seelies, and more, in the new region.

Genshin Impact 3.4 release date

Due to various reasons, version 2.7 had to be delayed, which resulted in the duration of subsequent patches being cut short by a few days. HoYoverse announced that it would return to its traditional schedule of giving each patch 42 days from the version 3.3 update. This is why it's expected that version 3.4 is expected to arrive on January 18, 2023.

Genshin Impact 3.4 banner schedule leaks

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.3 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos [Reliable] Images courtesy of Yukizero, which aligns with what we know.



3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao

3.4 First Half - Alhaitham + Xiao + Yaoyao

3.4 Second Half - Hu Tao + Yelan

Genshin Impact leaks suggested that version 3.4 will also feature four characters in two different phases. The first one might introduce two new playable Dendro units, Alhaitham and Yaoyao, along with Xiao. This last character will get his third rerun if all the leaks are accurate, as he returns to every Lantern Rite festival.

The weapon banner in the first phase may feature Alhaitham’s brand new limited five-star weapon, Light of Foliar Incision, and Xiao’s Primordial Jade Winged-Spear. Both weapons look really strong, and any player would love to have them on their main DPS unit.

In the second phase, Hu Tao might return along with Yelan after a very long time. Hu Tao has not received a rerun banner since version 2.2. This is the longest gap for any character in Genshin Impact 3.3.

Meanwhile, Yelan is expected to receive her first rerun since her release. She was added with the launch of the then-new Liyue region, The Chasm, in version 2.7. She is one of the most sought-after support characters in the game.

It also looks like the weapon banner in the second phase of version 3.4 can feature two of the game's strongest weapons, Hu Tao’s Staff of Homa and Yelan’s Aqua Simulacra.

It is a really great time to roll for any of the three rerun characters and weapons, as all of them are really strong and can help you clear the Abyss.

