Genshin Impact Web event guide for Tales of Youkai: Get 120 Primogems quickly

Genshin Impact, on December 21, 2022, started a new web event called Tales of Youkai. This event allows players to earn around 120 Primogems as a few other rewards. The following is a brief guide to obtaining the rewards quickly. These Primogems will be more valuable to free-to-play players than anyone else.

Genshin Impact update 3.3 currently has the Wanderer banner ongoing within the game. Apart from that, Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato are also set to return within a week. Hence, players will need all the Primogems to pull at least one of these amazing units.

Full details on obtaining 120 Primogems from Tales of Youkai web event in Genshin Impact

The Tales of Youkai web event in Genshin Impact will occur between December 21 and 30. This is part of the weekly small web event where players earn Primogems and other small rewards.

Although not much, free-to-play gamers who don’t even buy Welkin Moon’s Blessing often find these free Primogems quite valuable. In any case, it is time to focus on the guide regarding the web event.

Step-by-step guide to obtaining 120 Primogems from Tales of Youkai event

Step 1: Open the Web event page and log-in to the HoYoverse account.

Event Web-Page (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Go through the dialogues until the page says Collect Inspiration.

Run through the dialogues (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Perform tasks in-game to collect Inspiration.

Perform In-game tasks to obtain Inspiration (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 4: Click on Start Writing (over Lumine) and open a brand new page.

Open the new page after clicking on Start Writing over Lumine (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 5: Click on the Demon Mask to complete the task and obtain the rewards

Click on the Demon Mask, go through the dialogues, and obtain the rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Thus, once players perform all the tasks and claim the rewards, they will be sent to the in-game email in Genshin Impact almost immediately. It is important to remember that players can only obtain 20 Primogems today. The entire set will take around five days, provided all the tasks are completed daily.

The event is simple, and newer players should not have issues obtaining the rewards. Apart from Primogems, players will also get Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and experience books.

Overall, it is not much, but it is suitable for those players who lack a bit of Primogems to push their pity beyond 75. Ideally, only free-to-play players will take part in these web events. However, there is a friendly tone to it regarding Inazuma and Arataki Itto (also an Oni).

You should play it regardless of the rewards to feel more involved with Inazuma as a region and its culture. However, it is essential to remember that the event will end on December 30, 2022. Hence, Genshin Impact players should get the rewards as fast as possible.

