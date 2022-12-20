Genshin Impact leaks hint at Capitano and The Jester's actual rankings among Fatui Harbingers

Genshin Impact does an excellent job creating the game's storyline and character arcs. All these qualities come together to form Fatui, a mysterious hostile organization.

Tsaritsa has a group of 11 lieutenants under her, known as The Harbingers. They are the highest-ranking members of the Fatui military hierarchy, bowing to none but their superiors. Many in the community have always wondered about Harbinger's ranking, especially Capitano and the Jester. The latest leaks have finally revealed the Harbinger order, and many will be surprised by the list.

Genshin Impact leaks: Fatui Harbinger real ranking revealed, including the Capitano and Jester

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have brought more insight into Fatui Harbingers. The community is interested in learning more about the Harbingers and when they will appear as playable characters. Tartaglia has earlier revealed that Harbingers were ranked based on their strengths, which was food for thought for the Genshin Impact theorcrafters.

A lot of speculation was made about the Harbinger rankings, especially for Capitano and the Jester. Capitano is the only person Tartaglia respects and wants to be acknowledged by him. On the other hand, the Jester is a mystery to many people. He recruited most of the Harbingers, and his character design raises speculations about his connections with Khaenri'ah.

A Reddit post from r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks above reveals the rankings of all the Harbingers. Based on the list above, here is the list showcasing Harbinger's ranking:

Leader - Pierro (The Jester)

No.1 - Il Capatino

No.2 - Il Dottore

No.3 - Columbina

No.4 - Arlecchino

No.5 - Pulcinella

No.6 - Scaramouche

No.7 - Sandrone

No.8 - La Signora

No.9 - Pantalone

No.10 - Unknown (Possibly Empty)

No.11 - Tartaglia

The leaks also reveal that as No.1 in the Harbinger rankings, Capitano is the strongest among all and manages the army. Arclecchino is in charge of managing all the spy activities for the organization.

Everything is known about the Jester and Capitano in Genshin Impact so far

mei @sangonimii // genshin spoiler event



varka and capitano met?!?! // genshin spoiler eventvarka and capitano met?!?! https://t.co/8JPktds55K

The recent Genshin Impact 3.1 Mondstadt event, Weinlesefest, provides more whereabouts about Varka - Grandmaster of Knight of Favonius and the Captain. During the event, an upcoming character, Mika, reads a letter from Varka to all the other knights, including the Traveler.

The letter explains how Varka and his team encountered the Captain during their expedition. It also explains how unhostile the Captain was and how he even shared some stories with him. Additionally, the letter also reveals that the Captain was heading to Natlan. Hence, Genshin Impact fans can expect to meet Il Capitano when they finally reach Natlan.

isa 🎭 @sasaracore PIERRO, THE JESTER



“He was the first ever Fatui Harbinger, and today he is our leader. He only appears on important occasions. As for his accomplishments... To be honest, I don't really care. I owe my loyalty and devotion to the Tsaritsa, no one else.” PIERRO, THE JESTER“He was the first ever Fatui Harbinger, and today he is our leader. He only appears on important occasions. As for his accomplishments... To be honest, I don't really care. I owe my loyalty and devotion to the Tsaritsa, no one else.” https://t.co/RDvIW6ffiC

Let's talk about the elephant in the room, Pierro, the Jester. Currently, very little is known about him other than that he was the first-ever Fatui Harbinger. Over time, he has become the leader of all Harbingers.

In the version 1.1 update, the Jester sent Scaramouche to Liyue to discover the sky. He is also the mastermind behind the Fatui actions made in Inazuma. He sent Nathan to sabotage Kokomi's military from inside while Scaramouche was sent to supervise the delusion factory. Additionally, he also sent Signora to manipulate the Kanjou Commission.

Hopefully, the Genshin Impact community will receive something more concrete about him, his origins, or something in the future.

Poll : 0 votes