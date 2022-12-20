5 best teams for Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss: Golden Wolflord and Geo Rifthound strategies

Genshin Impact 3.3 has recently launched new enemy lineups on the Spiral Abyss. Those new to the game must know that Spiral Abyss changes usually favor the characters currently on the event wish banners.

With Wanderer and Arataki Itto on the current 3.3 banner, the Spiral Abyss has updated their enemy lineups with Wolflord, Geo Rifthounds, Fatui, and new Sumeru enemies.

Once again, floor 12 has become a damage check for those confused about their teams. Here are the five best teams and strategies for Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact: Best five teams for 3.3 Spiral Abyss and strategies to use

The new Spiral Abyss for version 3.3 update has brought some of the most annoying enemies with the updated enemy lineup. Beginners might have trouble clearing the difficult floors. Floor 12, in particular, is a damage check for players with enemies like Wolflord, Geo Rifthounds, and more.

Given below are the top five teams that players can use to clear the new 3.3 Spiral Abyss.

5) Raiden National

This team will never disappoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden National continues to dominate the new Spiral Abyss. Each Genshin Impact character on this team has a specific role:

Raiden: On-field battery and damage dealer

Xiangling: Pyro DPS/ enabler

Xingiqu: Hydro enabler

Bennett: Healer/ ATK Buffer

The team can perform exceptionally well against all the enemies lined up in the first half of Floor 12.

4) Cyno Hyperbloom

Cyno Hyperbloom for 3.3 Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's latest 5-star Electro unit, Cyno, has earned a spot on the leaderboards with his Hyperbloom and Aggravate teams. Cyno can use this premium hyperbloom composition in the first half of the 3.3 Spiral Abyss.

With Nahida on the team, players don't have to worry about crowd control, thanks to her Elemental Skill. Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, on the other hand, will make sure to trigger Hyperbloom reactions, while Cyno will spend most of the time on the field, dealing damage.

3) Tighnari Spread

Tighnari and his auto-attack squad (Image via HoYoverse)

The Spread reaction team works well against multiple or single target enemies, making it worth building. All three characters in the team, Tighnari, Yae Miko, and Nahida, are excellent auto attackers. They can use their Elemental Skills and Burst to deal massive damage and require the least amount of aim.

Lastly, Zhongli in the team provides strong shields for the whole team. Additionally, he can destroy Geo constructs of Wolflord and shred the resistance of Geo Rifthounds in Genshin Impact.

2) Arataki Itto Mono Geo

Mono Geo Itto is back in business (Image via HoYoverse)

Arataki Itto has returned to the Genshin Impact 3.3 banners for his second rerun. The Blessing of the Abyss Moon of the new 3.3 Sprial Abyss favors 5-stars being featured in the event wish banners. Hence, Arataki Itto can take advantage of the Spiral Abyss buff and his Geo team to annihilate everything in the second half of Floor 12.

For his Mono Geo team, players will need the following characters:

Albedo: Sub-DPS

Gorou: Geo and DEF buffer

Zhongli: Shielder/ Resistance shred

However, Genshin Impact players can't have all four Geo characters. Hence, they can swap Albedo with someone easily accessible such as Bennett. Zhongli can also be swapped with someone like Noelle, who can provide healing with decent shields.

1) Wanderer Hypercarry

Hypercarry Wanderer can clear any half of floor 12 (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to Itto, Wanderer can also exploit the new Spiral Abyss buffs. However, Wanderer is flexible enough to take on any half of Floor 12 and clear it easily.

Genshin Impact players will need to use the right hypercarry team for Wanderer, depending on which half they want to clear. For either half, two characters will be common in this team:

Faruzan: Anemo battery/ Crowd Control

Bennett: Healer/ ATK Buffer

Using Yelan in the last spot, players can easily clear the first half and Zhongli for the second half. Depending on Faruzan's constellation, they might want to swap her with other characters such as Sucrose, Kazuha, Venti, etc.

