Genshin Impact Golden Wolford guide: Tips and tricks to defeat the boss

With the expansion of Inazuma in the recent Genshin Impact update, players have seen new bosses being introduced, with Golden Wolford revealed as the latest boss. This Nameless King of The Rift is a Geo boss who drops Riftborn Regalia along with Prithiva Topaz Gems and different artifacts. Currently, players need this ascension material if they have Arataki Itto or Yun Jin in their party.

Golden Wolford is a two-phase boss with various attack patterns that can deal massive AoE Geo or Physical damage to players. Since this boss is also on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss, players need to familiarize themselves with these attacks to complete the chamber within the stipulated time.

Genshin Impact Guide: Tips and tricks to defeat Golden Wolford boss

Defeating the Golden Wolford boss (Image via Genshin Impact)

Found in the southern part of Tsurumi Island, Golden Wolford has multiple abilities and attack patterns that can be difficult to memorize unless you fight the boss multiple times. Additionally, the boss is also capable of inflicting the Corrosion status effect on players and can even stack Corrosion multiple times. However, most of its attacks are simple to read and easy to dodge. To avoid the majority of its attacks, players will either have to run to the edges of the fighting zone or dodge sideways. Make sure to conserve stamina to be able to avoid such attacks. Players should especially watch out for the following attacks:

Tornado

Laser Beam

Ramming Attack

These are some of the specific attack patterns that will stun Golden Wolford for a short period of time for players to attack.

Since this is a boss that constantly flies around the area during most of his attacks, it can be difficult for players to defeat the boss without a bow character. Using a bow character will certainly help players dish out some damage as Golden Wolford enters his second phase.

As mentioned earlier, the Golden Wolford is a two-phase boss and goes into the second phase when his health goes down to ~66% or below. It will generate a shield that makes him immune to all attacks until players can break the shield by attacking three rifthound minions with elemental attacks. The best way to break through these rifthound minions is to use a Geo character such as Ninnguang or Gorou since they can infuse their normals with Geo quickly. Once the shield breaks, the Golden Wolford will collapse to the ground for a significant amount of time. Players can quickly defeat it during this time window as it loses all its physical and elemental resistance.

Once the boss recovers, it will increase its attack power, but loses all resistance to physical and elemental damage, which can make it difficult for players.

