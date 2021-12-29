List of Ascension Materials for Yun Jin in Genshin Impact: All level-up resources listed

Yun Jin's release date in Genshin Impact is January 5, 2022, so players don't have too much time to farm all of her Ascension Materials.

Fortunately, everything a player needs for her Ascensions and Talent Level-Ups is already available in the current version of the game. If one preferred, they could choose to farm all of it before January 5, 2022, to max her out on the release date.

Yun Jin is a 4-star Geo Polearm user who will debut alongside Shenhe in Genshin Impact 2.4. Alternatively, Travelers can try to summon her on Xiao's rerun or get a free copy of her from the upcoming Prosperous Partners event.

All Ascension Materials that Genshin Impact players will need for Yun Jin

The Golden Wolflord drops several Ascension Materials that Yun Jin players will want to collect (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is a table of what Yun Jin needs to max out her level in Genshin Impact:

Ascension Level Ascension Material #1 Ascension Material #2 Ascension Material #3 Ascension Material #4 Mora 1 1 Prithiva Topaz Sliver N/A 3 Glaze Lilies 3 Damaged Masks 20,000 2 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments 2 Riftborn Regalia 10 Glaze Lilies 15 Damaged Masks 40,000 3 6 Prithiva Topaz Fragments 4 Riftborn Regalia 20 Glaze Lilies 12 Stained Masks 60,000 4 3 Prithiva Topaz Chunks 8 Riftborn Regalia 30 Glaze Lilies 18 Stained Masks 80,000 5 6 Prithiva Topaz Chunks 12 Riftborn Regalia 45 Glaze Lilies 12 Ominous Masks 100,000 6 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstones 20 Riftborn Regalia 60 Glaze Lilies 24 Ominous Masks 120,000

There are several ways to farm Prithiva Topaz materials, namely through defeating the following bosses:

Andrius

Azhdaha

Geo Hypostasis

Golden Wolflord

Perpetual Mechanical Array

Primo Geovishap

It's most logical to farm Golden Wolflords for these materials, as this boss also drops the Riftborn Regalia that Yun Jin needs. Genshin Impact players can find the Golden Wolflord on the southern side of Tsurumi Island.

Glaze Lilies are a Local Specialty in Liyue. They're primarily available in Qingce Village and Liyue Harbor, although Genshin Impact players can also grow them in the Serenitea Pot. Like other plants, they can grow via gardening, it will take nearly two real-life days to produce a Glaze Lily in the Serenitea Pot.

Readers can also use the interactive map shown above to understand where Glaze Lilies spawn.

Hilichurls, Lawachurls, Mitachurls, and Samachurls all drop the Damaged, Stained, and Ominous Masks that Yun Jin needs. The only limitation to keep in mind is that Stained Masks and Ominous Masks require level 40+ and 60+ enemies, respectively.

As these enemies are located practically everywhere in Teyvat, most Genshin Impact players shouldn't have difficulty farming them for Yun Jin.

Yun Jin's Talent Ascension Materials

This is where gamers can get the Diligence materials they need for Yun Jin (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is a table of what Yun Jin needs to max out her Talents in Genshin Impact:

Talent Level Ascension Material #1 Ascension Material #2 Ascension Material #3 Ascension Material #4 Mora 1 -> 2 3 Teachings of Diligence 6 Damaged Masks N/A N/A 12,500 2 -> 3 2 Guides to Diligence 3 Stained Masks N/A N/A 17,500 3 -> 4 4 Guides to Diligence 4 Stained Masks N/A N/A 25,000 4 -> 5 6 Guides to Diligence 6 Stained Masks N/A N/A 30,000 5 -> 6 9 Guides to Diligence 9 Stained Masks N/A N/A 37,500 6 -> 7 4 Philosophies of Diligence 4 Ominous Masks 1 Ashen Heart N/A 120,000 7 -> 8 6 Philosophies of Diligence 6 Ominous Masks 1 Ashen Heart N/A 260,000 8 -> 9 12 Philosophies of Diligence 9 Ominous Masks 2 Ashen Hearts N/A 450,000 9 -> 10 16 Philosophies of Diligence 12 Ominous Masks 2 Ashen Hearts 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Aspiring Yun Jin mains can farm the Diligence level-up materials at Taishan Mansion. However, these items are only available on Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday.

All of the mask materials are available from Hilichurls, Lawachurls, Mitachurls, and Samachurls.

The weekly La Signora boss fight drops the Ashen Hearts that Yun Jin needs (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ashen Hearts are one of La Signora's drops. To unlock her weekly boss fight, Travelers must progress far enough in the Inazuman Archon Quest. Specifically to the point where they defeat her for the first time.

Crown of Insights are typically available through events, so players have to participate in one of them to obtain a copy of this material. Most activities in Genshin Impact can award players with Mora, although those looking to farm it can rely on Ley Line Outcrops: Blossoms of Wealth.

