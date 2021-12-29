Genshin Impact 2.4: Shenhe banner release date, 4-star characters, and all weapons leaked

Shenhe is a highly anticipated 5-star Cryo Polearm user in Genshin Impact 2.4, with many players wanting to know more about her upcoming banner.
Her banner and Xiao's rerun occur in the same phase, scheduled to take place on January 5, 2022. Fans who watched the Special Program for Genshin Impact 2.4 will know that Yun Jin is a brand new 4-star character who will also debut alongside this release date.
Although that livestream didn't reveal the other 4-star characters at the time, leaks are covering who the remaining ones are:
- Ningguang
- Chongyun
There are also some new weapon leaks:
- Calamity Queller
- Primordial Jade Winged-Spear
- Favonius Greatsword
- Favonius Warbow
- The Flute
- Lithic Spear
- The Widsith
Details on Shenhe's banner in Genshin Impact 2.4
The Tweet contains the relevant 4-star character and 5-star weapon information that some fans might be looking forward to in Genshin Impact 2.4. Ningguang and Chongyun are the leaked 4-star characters accompanying Yun Jin for Shenhe's banner and Xiao's rerun.
Ningguang will have brand new skin in Genshin Impact 2.4, known as "Orchid's Evening Gown." Travelers will get it for free in the upcoming event, Fleeting Colors in Flight.
All three of these 4-star characters will also be available as the free 4-star character that players could choose from in the Prosperous Partnership event. In that event, players can get a free copy of any of these characters:
- Xingqiu
- Yun Jin
- Beidou
- Xiangling
- Ningguang
- Xinyan
- Yanfei
- Chongyun
The 5-star weapons of the upcoming weapon banner are Calamity Queller and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear.
Upcoming weapon banner in Genshin Impact 2.4
The previous leak mentioned that Calamity Queller and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear would appear in the upcoming Epitome Invocation. However, some Travelers may still wonder what the remaining 4-star weapons will be in that Genshin Impact 2.4 banner.
Fortunately, Russian leaker, Mia, has shined some new light on that topic. To briefly translate the vital information, the remaining featured 4-star weapons are:
- Favonius Greatsword
- Favonius Warbow
- The Flute
- Lithic Spear
- The Widsith
Release date of these banners
Travelers should know that all of the relevant information from these leaks pertain to the first half of Genshin Impact 2.4. There will be three new major banners for players to spend their Primogems on:
- Shenhe (new)
- Xiao (rerun)
- Calamity Queller and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear
These new banners will debut on January 5, 2022. They are expected to end on January 26, giving players the usual 21 days to try and summon what they want from them. Both Shenhe's banner and Xiao's rerun have the same featured 4-star characters.
