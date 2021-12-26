Genshin Impact 2.4 brings new characters, Lantern Rite festival, tons of Primogems and Keqing & Ningguang skins

The highly-anticipated Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream finally took place, and it won't be an overstatement that one of the best updates in the game's history is right around the corner.

Players around the world should expect not only new characters, events, and exploration areas in the new update but also a ton of Primogems and free rewards.

This article lists some major announcements made in the Genshin Impact 2.4 Special Program.

Shenhe and Yun Jin to arrive in Genshin Impact with the 2.4 update

Naturally, the biggest highlights of the 2.4 Special Program were Shenhe and Yun Jin.

Shenhe is the new five-star character who owns a Cryo vision. As revealed in the Special Program, she can constantly deal Cryo damage while also buffing up the Cryo damage dealt by other party members.

It is evident that Shenhe will play the role of a sub DPS in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Skill can either increase the damage of nearby party members' Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks or buff the damage output of their Elemental Skill and Burst.

Shenhe in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The newest four-star character to join Genshin Impact is Yun Jin. She belongs to the Geo element and will play the role of a supporting character as well. The four-star Geo Claymore user can increase the attack of party members, and this buff is based on her DEF stats.

Another interesting feature of Yun Jin's kit is her voice acting. She represents the opera owing to which her opera performance will be voiced by a professional Peking Opera artist. On the flip side, her daily-life dialogue will be voiced by voice actors in different languages.

Yun Jin in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Alongside Yun Jin and Shenhe, players were amazed to know that Zhongli, Xiao, and Ganyu are returning to Genshin Impact. Xiao and Shenhe banners will arrive in the first phase of the update, while Zhongli and Ganyu reruns will be available during the second half.

Lantern Rite festival returns to Genshin Impact with update 2.4

The Archon quest in Genshin Impact will progress with the upcoming update as traveler, and Paimon will assist Ningguang in rebuilding the Jade Chamber.

Liyue Harbor during Lantern Rite festival (Image via miHoYo)

Liyue will yet again be full of lights, decorations, stalls, games, and vendors to celebrate the New Year. Players will be delighted to know that a wide range of rewards will be handed out during the Lantern Rite festival. These include:

10 Intertwined Fates

A chance to collect one of the eight four-star characters from Liyue (including Yun Jin)

Ningguang's new skin called Orchid's Evening Gown

Primogems

While Ningguang's new skin will be a free reward for players, Keqing's skin called Opulent Splendor will be on sale. It is recommended to purchase Keqing's outfit during the limited-time discount.

Keqing's new skin in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

New region called Enkanomiya will be available in Genshin Impact version 2.4

Last but not least, a brand new region called Enkanomiya will arrive in Genshin Impact with the 2.4 update.

Enkanomiya is located under Watatsumi island and has several unique features. Players will witness an alternating time cycle that impacts how they see mechanisms and the environment.

Enkanomiya region in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The arrival of a new Inazuma region means that players will be able to collect more Electro Sigils through chests and thereafter donate them to the Sacred Sakura tree for rewards.

New world boss in Enkanomiya region in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Exploring Enkanomiya will undoubtedly be a great experience for players, but they must stay aware of the new enemies such as Abyss Lector Fathomless and the Bathysmal Vishaps in the underwater region.

The features and changes mentioned above are enough to explain why patch 2.4 might be one of the best Genshin Impact updates ever. As of now, the community can wish for Arataki Itto and Gorou and enjoy the ongoing events that grant Primogems.

