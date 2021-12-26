Kawasumi Ayako and Chelsea Kwoka to voice Shenhe in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact just revealed the voice actors for Shenhe with an amazing Special Program for the upcoming 2.4 update. The highly-anticipated event lived up to expectations and players naturally seemed delighted with all the new content.

Even though Genshin Impact characters are fictional, the voice actors play an important role in making them as real as possible. This explains why the the developers have only chosen experienced and professional artists as voice actors.

Genshin Impact reveals English & Japanese voice actors of Shenhe

Shenhe is an upcoming five-star character in Genshin Impact who belongs to the Cryo element. She will be available during the first phase of the 2.4 update alongside Xiao, and players are eagerly waiting to wish for her.

Kawasumi Ayako will be the voice behind Shenhe in Japanese, while Chelsea Kwoka will voice the character in English.

Kawasumi Ayako

Kawasumi Ayako is one of the best voice actresses in Japan. Anime fans worldwide have heavily appreciated her work in the following series and games:

Erina Pendleton (JoJo's Bizzare Adventure)

Saber (Fate/stay night)

Leina (Queen's Blade)

Over the years, Ayako has made a name for herself in the voice acting industry by working in countless anime series and delivering great performances. A lesser known fact is that she is an equally skilled pianist who's been playing since her childhood.

Before working with Genshin Impact, Ayako has worked in games such as Fate, League of Legends, and Shining Blade. It won't be an overstatement that MiHoYo has made a great decision by choosing her to be the voice actor for Shenhe.

Chelsea Kwoka

Despite not having many anime credits to her name, Chelsea Kwoka is a voice actor who should not be scoffed.

Kwoka is well known for her work in successful projects such as Beta, The Escape Plan, and My Life in Venice Beach.

Chelsea Kwoka has lent her voice as Shenhe in Genshin Impact. She has portrayed the character as someone who's dominant, and can be angered easily.

All in all, the Genshin Impact 2.4 update might be one of the best updates yet. From new characters to a new region, players have a ton of content at their disposal.

Edited by Danyal Arabi