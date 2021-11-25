Genshin Impact leaks: Yun Jin's release date, elemental skill, burst, gameplay, and constellations

Yun Jin was revealed by Genshin Impact before the release of the 2.3 update, implying that she'll become playable during version 2.4.

As of now, it is confirmed that Yun Jin is a Geo Polearm character. Also, with the 2.4 beta testing, new leaks surrounding the character have surfaced.

Here's everything players need to know about Yun Jin's gameplay, elemental abilities, and release date in Genshin Impact.

Yun Jin's release date in Genshin Impact version 2.4

As per UBatcha, Shenhe and Yun Jin will be part of the first event wish banner during the 2.4 patch. While Shenhe will be a featured five-star unit, Yun Jin will be featured as one of the three four-star characters.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.4 Beta]



Banner 1 - [Shenhe 5⭐ with Yun Jin 4⭐]

Banner 1 - [Shenhe 5⭐ with Yun Jin 4⭐]

Banner 2 - [Unconfirmed]

Arataki Itto and Gorou's banner will be available from December 14. Based on Genshin Impact's fixed 21-day banner cycle and 42-day update cycle, it is safe to assume that Yun Jin and Shenhe will arrive on January 5 or January 6.

Yun Jin's elemental skill, burst, and constellations leaked

Leakers have finally revealed Yun Jin's playstyle, which includes her attack animations, Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and more.

Lumie @lumie_lumie



Special thanks once more :)



Streamable:



#Yunjin Yun Jin Idles and Gameplay

With her Elemental Skill, Yun Jin can deal Geo DMG. However, if players hold this ability, the character creates a shield that scales off of her max HP. The cooldown for this skill is nine seconds.

With her Elemental Burst, Yun Jin deals AoE Geo damage and applies the Feiyun Flag effect to all party members. The effect increases the damage dealt towards opponents based on Yun Jin's DEF stats.

The burst lasts for 10 seconds, has an energy cost of 60, and has a 15-second cooldown.

Yun Jin's constellations are the final part of her kit that players must know about. As per leaks, the most important constellations for this character are:

C1: Elemental skill CD decreased by 18%.

C2: Buffs the Feiyun Flag effect.

C4: When Yun Jin triggers a Crystalized reaction, DEF is increased by 20% for 12 seconds.

C6: Feiyun Flag effect increases Normal Attack speed by 12%.

From Yun Jin's attack animations, it is self-evident that she represents the Chinese Opera. Even though she's a four-star unit, players are excited to unlock her during the 2.4 update.

