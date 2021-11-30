Yun Jin is an upcoming Geo polearm character in Genshin Impact version 2.4. It is almost confirmed that she'll be a four-star character since Zhongli is already the five-star Geo Polearm unit in the game.

Yun Jin will be accompanied by another Polearm character called Shenhe, and the hype for both the units is sky-scraping.

Banner 1 - [Shenhe 5⭐ with Yun Jin 4⭐]

Here are the ascension materials for Yun Jin through which players can pre-farm for the character.

Yun Jin's ascension materials in Genshin Impact revealed

Leakers have discovered ascension materials for Yun Jin ahead of her release in update 2.4.

Ascension phase Prithvia material Boss material (Riftborn Regalia) Local Specialty (Glaze Lily) Enemy material Mora 1 Prithvia Topaz Silver x 1 0 3 Damaged Mask x 3 20,000 2 Prithvia Topaz Fragment x 3 2 10 Damaged Mask x 15 40,000 3 Prithvia Topaz Fragment x 6 4 20 Stained Mask x 12 60,000 4 Prithvia Topaz Chunk x 3 8 30 Stained Mask x 18 80,000 5 Prithvia Topaz Chunk x 6 12 45 Ominous Mask x 12 100,000 6 Prithvia Topaz Gemstone x 6 20 60 Ominous Mask x 24 120,000

Yun Jin gains Elemental Recharge alongside DEF, ATK, and HP, and here's a quick guide for players to farm the aforementioned ascension materials:

Prithvia Topaz Silver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone

The Prithvia Topaz items can be obtained as a reward by defeating the Geo Hypostasis and completing the weekly Wolf of the North challenge. Players can also buy them from the souvenir shop in Mondstadt.

Riftborn Regalia

The Riftborn Regalia can be obtained by defeating the Golden Wolflord boss. The normal boss is located on the Southern Peninsula of Tsurumi island, and it is being considered one of the toughest bosses in Genshin Impact.

Glaze Lily

Glaze Lily is a local specialty of the Liyue region. It is primarily found in the Liyue Harbor and Qingce Village.

The best places to get these items are:

Qingce village's northern outskirts

Yujing Terrace in Liyue Harbor

Ms. Bai NPC

Damaged, Stained, and Ominous masks

Masks are undoubtedly the most common ascension material in Genshin Impact. They can be obtained by defeating hilichurls that are evenly spread across Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma.

Yun Jin's Elemental Skill and Burst in Genshin Impact

From the looks of it, Yun Jin will be a defensive support character in Genshin Impact. Leakers have suggested that her Elemental Skill will summon a shield, while her Elemental Burst will buff the ATK of the party members. It is worth noting that these ATK buffs from the burst scale off her max DEF.

The Elemental Skill will have two versions. If players simply tap, the skill will only deal Geo DMG. On the flip side, by holding, it summons a shield that scales off her max HP.

It is self-evident that players will have to focus on attributes such as DEF and HP while building Yun Jin.

Interestingly, Yun Jin represents the Chinese opera, and even her outfit and playstyle contain musical elements. This explains the sky-scraping hype surrounding the four-star character.

