Genshin Impact: How to get free 5000+ Primogems in December 2021

Primogem is the only language every Genshin Impact player speaks. With this currency, one can summon a 4 or 5-star weapon and character. However, players need to conserve Primogems carefully as the source of this currency is limited, and free-to-play (F2P) gamers may have difficulty collecting them.

With the upcoming banner of Arataki Itto and Gorou, fans will want to farm Primogems as much as they can. Thankfully, there are multiple ways Genshin Impact players can use to collect Primogems in December 2021.

How Genshin Impact players can obtain over 5000 Primogems for free in December 2021

Genshin Impact players can farm free Primogems through these means based on the 2.3 livestream and general update trends:

Daily Commissions = 1860 Primogems Spiral Abyss = 1200 Primogems Limited-Time Event = 420 Primogems Test Run = 20 Primogems HoYoLAB Daily Check-In = 60 Primogems Stardust Exchange = 5 Intertwined Fate + 5 Acquaint (Equivalent to 1600 Primogems)

Based on the overview above, Genshin Impact players may receive 3560 free Primogems, as well as 10 Fates worth 1600 Primogems. In other words, gamers should be able to collect 5160 Primogems worth of Fates.

Precise guide to obtain 5160 Primogems in Genshin Impact

1) Daily commissions

Daily Commission interface in Adventurer's Book (Image via Genshin Impact)

Daily Commissions in Genshin Impact is one of the best methods to farm Primogems. Once Genshin Impact players complete all of their daily commissions, they will receive 60 free Primogems each day.

These short quests don't take long to complete, and the prizes pile up nicely over one month. So before January 2022, gamers who complete all of their daily tasks in December will receive 1860 Primogems over time.

2) Spiral Abyss

Complete Spiral Abyss with 36-stars (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Genshin Impact, the Spiral Abyss refreshes every two weeks, allowing players to win up to 600 Primogems in each period. The Abyss should refresh twice in December, giving players two chances to complete the final floor of Spiral Abyss.

By the end of December, gamers who have 36-star for the Spiral Abyss in these two periods will earn 1200 Primogems.

3) Limited-time event

There will be one event in December, 'Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog.' The actual number of Primogems available for this event is still unknown. However, based on previous events, this one is likely to offer up to 420 Primogems.

4) Test Run

Arataki Itto banner is coming in two weeks (Image via Genshin Impact)

With the upcoming Arataki Itto banner in December, his test run will also be open for players to enjoy. Gamers can get 20 free Primogems simply by playing with the Arataki Itto's test run in a trial domain.

5) HoYoLAB daily check-in

HoYoLAB, Genshin Impact's community forum, features a daily check-in system where gamers can win free rewards. Primogems are frequently included in these rewards, with players typically receiving up to 60 Primogems per month.

6) Stardust Exchange

10 Fates will refresh every month (Image via Genshin Impact)

10 Fates are available in the Stardust Exchange section of Paimon's Bargains every month. As a result, gamers can buy up to five Intertwined Fates and five Acquaint Fates for December. This is equivalent to 1600 Primogems.

By following the methods in the list above, players can save up to 5160 Primogems worth of Fates in Genshin Impact. With these numbers, they can wish for the event banner at least 30 times.

