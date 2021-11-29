How tall are the Liyue characters in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact characters are often appreciated for their well-designed costumes and looks. Each character not only has a unique personality but also boasts different outfits that are based on their cultural background.

Accordingly, it is no surprise that Genshin Impact characters have different heights. Here's a comparison of the heights of all characters in the Liyue region.

Tallest characters in Liyue in Genshin Impact

The Liyue region easily has some of the most prominent characters in the Genshin Impact lore. From Childe and Zhongli to Xiao and Hu Tao, the strongest characters in the game belong to this region.

Here's every Liyue character and their estimated height:

Qiqi - 121.6 cm

- 121.6 cm Hu Tao- 146.2 cm

146.2 cm Yanfei -149.2 cm

-149.2 cm Xinyan - 150.9 cm

- 150.9 cm Keqing - 151.6 cm

- 151.6 cm Xiangling - 151.9 cm

- 151.9 cm Ganyu - 153 cm

- 153 cm Xiao - 153.6 cm

- 153.6 cm Chongyun - 154 cm

- 154 cm Xingqiu - 154.6 cm

- 154.6 cm Beidou - 166.4 cm

- 166.4 cm Ningguang - 167.8 cm

- 167.8 cm Tartaglia ( Childe )- 176.5 cm

( )- 176.5 cm Zhongli- 177 cm

While Qiqi is the shortest character from Liyue, Zhongli is the tallest character from the region. The tallest female character is Ningguang, and the smallest male character happens to be Xiao.

Players should not assume that relatively shorter Genshin Impact characters aren't good enough during combat. Hu Tao is a perfect example to prove this. Despite being the second shortest character in Liyue, she is one of the most lethal Pyro DPS units in Genshin Impact.

How to calculate the height of Genshin Impact characters?

Twitter user @catudon_1276 has calculated the height of all the characters in Genshin Impact quite cleverly. They have determined a character's height by the diameter of Barbara's Elemental Skill.

Apparently, the diameter of the Elemental Skill is 2m. From this information, the players can calculate the approximate height of the character standing between the musical radius.

ネコうどん @catudon_1276

#GenshinImpact This height is determined by the diameter of Barbara's skill. The skill is 2m. From there, I calculated the ratio. So there is a gap. It will be helpful if you try it with an error of 3 cm. I will update it when official information comes out. This height is determined by the diameter of Barbara's skill. The skill is 2m. From there, I calculated the ratio. So there is a gap. It will be helpful if you try it with an error of 3 cm. I will update it when official information comes out.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/0aTmwdv7b4

It is worth noting that none of the height statistics mentioned above are confirmed by miHoYo. They are simply based on calculations by the player, and readers must take them with a grain of salt.

As of now, the 2.3 update in Genshin Impact is live, and the community is certainly enjoying its return to Dragonspine during the festive season. Eula and Albedo have also returned to the game via re-run banners, and thereafter, Itto and Gorou will arrive on December 14.

