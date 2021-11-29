All hidden Genshin Impact achievements in Gorou and Beidou's hangout quest

Hangout Event is a Story Quest for 4-star characters in Genshin Impact. Players can replay and reach multiple endings for each character. This event was made permanently available after Genshin Impact version 1.4.

Currently, two new characters have been added to the Hangout Event: Gorou and Beidou. Both of them have five different endings, influenced by players' choices in certain chapters. Gamers can obtain rewards like Primogems, Hero's Wit, and character level-up materials by completing any ending.

In addition, there is also a set of achievements for all available characters in the Hangout Event. Here are all the hidden achievements for Gorou and Beidou in their Hangout Event in Genshin Impact.

Hidden achievements in Gorou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact

Hangout Event secret achievements have their section on the Achievements page under the name 'Memories of the Heart.' In Gorou's story quest, players can obtain three secret achievements.

Gorou's secret achievement in Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

1) General of Watatsumi

The first achievement is General of Watatsumi, and players can obtain this achievement by reaching all five endings in Gorou's Hangout Event. Click here to visit the guide on how to complete all endings.

2) Changing Times

The second achievement can be collected by drawing all fortune slips at the Grand Narukami Shrine. Gamers can start on the 'Praying for Fortune' chapter to directly start from the checkpoint where the Traveler visits the Grand Narukami Shrine to confront Yae Miko.

Start from Praying for Fortune chapter (Image via Genshin Impact)

3) To Tell or Not to Tell, That Is the Question

The last achievement for Gorou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact is by discovering Ms. Hina's true identity. Players can automatically get this secret achievement by completing ending 3 'That's, Uh...'

Gorou's Hangout event ending 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hidden achievements in Beidou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact

Similar to any other character in the Hangout Event, Beidou also has three secret achievements. However, obtaining these achievements is far easier than others.

Beidou's secret achievement in Hangout Event (Image via Genshin Impact)

1) Honorary Crux Member

Players can obtain the first achievement by completing Beidou's Hangout Event and unlocking all endings in Genshin Impact. Check out the guide to reach all five of Beidou's endings here.

2) Wine Unburdens

Wine Unburdens is the second hidden achievement of Beidou's quest. Gamers can get this one by taking part in the Qingce banquet with Beidou. In other words, they only need to unlock ending 5 'Between Us.'

Beidou's Hangout Event ending 5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

3) Guyun Buyer's Club

The last achievement is Guyun's Buyer Club, where the Traveler finds out the truth behind the deal Beidou is making. Players can obtain this ending by completing ending 3 'Once Everything is Over.'

Beidou's Hangout Event ending 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are six new hidden achievements for the Hangout Event in Genshin Impact version 2.3. In total, 60 Primogems can be obtained by unlocking all of them.

