Genshin Impact: Beidou hangout guide with all endings

Captain Beidou finally made a comeback after her last appearance in the Archon Quest in Inazuma, Genshin Impact. During the Hangout Event, players will meet up with Beidou on her ship. The route will branch out once gamers choose to learn more about sailors or to thank the crew for bringing them to Inazuma.

Players can play Beidou's Story Quest once they reach Adventure Rank 30, and have two Story Keys. These keys can be obtained by completing Daily Commissions for four days.

Here is a guide to achieving all endings for Beidou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact.

Beidou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: All Endings

Similar to Gorou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact, Beidou also has only five endings. Each ending will give players rewards such as Adventure EXP, Primogems, and plenty more. In addition, players will automatically receive three secret achievements after finishing all endings.

1) Beidou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: Photography Class for Two

Beidou's Hangout Event starts with the Traveler meeting up with Beidou on her pirate ship. Once interacting with Beidou, you will face an option that will lead to a different ending. Follow the dialog below to complete the first ending:

Chapter: A Special Guest

1) Why would I? I'm actually quite interested in the life of a sailor.

Chapter: Sailor Training

1) The Shield of Crux

Chapter: A Little Test

In this chapter, you will be answering a quiz from Beidou. Make sure to get at least two answers correct. Below are the right answers.

1) Underestimating danger.

2) To mark distances.

3) The presence of dark clouds and strong winds in opposite directions, plus white vortices in the clouds.

Chapter: The Photography Crew

1) I've heard there's a fishing village near Wangshu Inn.

Chapter: A Smattering of Memories

1) Perhaps you can strike an epic pose.

The hangout ends with Traveler successfully answering most of Beidou's questions correctly and being invited to enter a photography class with one of her crews. In addition, the photo that the Traveler takes is claimed by Beidou using her authority as a Captain.

2) Beidou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: "Flirtatious"

The second ending of Beidou's Hangout Event is extremely similar to the first one. You only need to choose one different dialog to get the second ending.

Chapter: A Special Guest

1) Why would I? I'm actually quite interested in the life of a sailor.

Chapter: Sailor Training

1) The Shield of Crux

Chapter: A Little Test

In this chapter, you will be answering a quiz from Beidou. Make sure to get at least two answers correct. Below are the right answers.

1) Underestimating danger.

2) To mark distances.

3) The presence of dark clouds and strong winds in opposite directions, plus white vortices in the clouds.

Chapter: The Photography Crew

1) I've heard there's a fishing village near Wangshu Inn.

Chapter: A Smattering of Memories

1) Maybe go for something a little... flirtatious

Instead of an epic pose, the Traveler will encourage Beidou to pose in a flirtatious manner. Flustered, Beidou turns red in embarrassment and scolds the Traveler. The hangout ends with the Traveler taking a photo of a flustered Captain.

3) Beidou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: Once Everything is Over

Starting from the third route, all the significant choices are shorter and easier. The difference between the third and second routes is that players choose two wrong answers to Beidou's quiz or pick The Spear of Crux instead of The Shield.

Chapter: A Special Guest

1) Why would I? I'm actually quite interested in the life of a sailor.

Chapter: Sailor Training

2) The Spear of Crux

4) Beidou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: Sakura Blooms Upon Guili Fell

Beidou's fourth ending is completely different than the first three routes. Instead of choosing to learn the life of a sailor, you choose to thank the crew for sending the Traveler to Inazuma.

Chapter: A Special Guest

1) Why would I? I should be thanking them for taking me to Inazuma.

Chapter: Private Chat

1) I think it's Guili Plains, just very badly drawn.

5) Beidou's Hangout Event in Genshin Impact: Between Us

Finally, the last ending of Beidou's Hangout Event is similar to the fourth ending in Genshin Impact. You only need to choose the different options of location in Private Chat.

Chapter: A Special Guest

1) Why would I? I should be thanking them for taking me to Inazuma.

Chapter: Private Chat

1) I think it's Qingce Village, just very badly drawn.

Genshin Impact players can claim their rewards from Beidou's Hangout Event interface. A total of 60 Primogems can be received after completing all endings. In addition, there are also three secret achievements that will reward gamers with another 30 Primogems.

