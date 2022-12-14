With the Genshin Impact 3.3 patch underway, players are excited about the new Spiral Abyss reset. This will be the first Lunar Phase reset since the version 3.3 update, and it will remain the same for the next three refreshes. Leakers have been providing players with many Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss enemy lineup leaks, and the latest ones suggest a few changes from the old ones.

Also, HoYoverse recently revealed some details on the new Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss Blessings and Leyline Disorder. This is a guide for players who want to know the enemy lineups and are not confident in clearing Abyss Floor 12 of Genshin Impact.

Infamous Golden Wolflord returns to Genshin Impact 3.3 Spiral Abyss

This Floor 12 lineup looks like one of the most difficult lineups yet, as it demands a specific element type to defeat the enemy and healer to counter corrosion in the second half, with very tanky enemies in the first half. The enemy lineup goes like this:

Floor 12 – Chamber 1 First Half: Perpetual Mechanical Array

Floor 12 – Chamber 1 Second Half: Eremite Sword-Dancer, Eremite Stone Enchanter and Fatui Geochanter Bracer

Floor 12 – Chamber 2 First Half: Primal Construct Repulsor, Primal Construct Reshaper and Eremite Galehunter

Floor 12 – Chamber 2 Second Half: Golden Wolflord

Floor 12 – Chamber 3 First Half: Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Floor 12 – Chamber 3 Second Half: Rockfond Rifthound and Thundercraven Rifthound

Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss 3.3 Blessings

Phase 1 - Terminal Moon

When the active character deals a Normal, Charged, or Plunging DMG to an opponent, the active character will gain a 10% corresponding element or Physical DMG bonus of that attack for four seconds. This effect can be stacked up to six times and triggered once every second. The effect will be removed if the character leaves the field or deals a different type of elemental or Physical DMG.

Phase 2 – Breezecall Moon

When the active character triggers a Swirl reaction, all party members will have their CRIT DMG increased by 20% for eight seconds. This effect can be stacked up to three times and triggered once every second.

Phase 3 – Supreme Moon

When the active character deals consecutive instances of Elemental DMG of the same Elemental Type using Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks; Elemental Skills; and Elemental Bursts, they will gain one count stack. Only one stack can be gained every second. After gaining five stacks, a shockwave will be unleashed at the opponent's position, dealing True DMG and removing all the gained stacks. The active character will lose all the stacks if it leaves the field or deals a different type of Elemental DMG. Dealing Physical DMG will not remove the stacks.

Recommended team comps

For Floor 12 first half, Raiden National Team — Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Bennett, and Xingqiu — will be an ideal recommendation, as it works almost everywhere and is very easy to build. Players who do not have Raiden Shogun can also use Chongyun.

Raiden National Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 12 Second half will have most players scratching their heads because of the complicated team building. In Chamber 2 Second Half, players will need a Geo character to defeat the Golden Wolflord while also keeping a healer to counter corrosion in the second half of Chamber 3. Having Itto can really help the players, as he deals good consistent Geo damage.

The ideal would be a triple Geo and a healer, with Itto as the main DPS, Gorou to buff Itto’s damage, Albedo for energy, and Diona for shielding and healing.

Itto Geo Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Noelle and Geo Traveler can be good replacements for players who do not have Itto or Albedo. This is also a good time for players to pull Itto if they wish to clear the Abyss without any issues, for he is one of the best Geo main DPS in Genshin Impact.

