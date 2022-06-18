5 best team comps for Itto in Genshin Impact (June 2022)

Arataki Itto will have his first rerun banner in Genshin Impact version 2.7, alongside his deputy leader Kuki Shinobu. With the Itto rerun, players are bound to farm for his materials, weapons, artifacts, and prepare his team composition.

The Oni has been the best choice for the current Spiral Abyss phase and is placed first among the most popular team compositions with three other Geo characters. However, those lineups are not the only team comp that is suitable for Arataki Itto. This article will list the five best party lineups for the Oni in Genshin Impact.

Top 5 team compositions for Arataki Itto that Genshin Impact players can experiment with

1) Triple Geo

Arataki Itto, Gorou, and Albedo in a team (Image via HoYoverse)

Due to the synergy, this squad composition is Arataki Itto's preferred choice in Genshin Impact. He highly appreciates the extra energy provided by teammates of the same element, and Gorou's bonuses are cap to a team of three Geo members. Due to his continuous off-field damage and energy particle creation, Albedo is a strong candidate for the third spot.

The fourth slot is flexible, and players can add any other unit from different elements. However, it is recommended to use a dedicated shield-breaker for the fourth member as Geo can't do much against an elemental shield.

2) Itto Gorou Albedo Zhongli

Due to the high uptime on a solid shield and extra Geo RES shreds, the Triple Geo plus Zhongli (Mono Geo) provides healing and shield-breaking for the team. Itto and Albedo are the primary damage dealers, with Gorou and Zhongli providing valuable buffs and protection. Itto and Gorou's ER requirements are also eased.

3) Itto Gorou Albedo Diona

Triple Geo and Diona (Image via HoYoverse)

Not everyone has Zhongli and his impenetrable shield in Genshin Impact. Thus, they can replace him with Diona as another shielder. High damage is provided by this triple Geo variant, which also provides utility and healing.

Albedo is the ideal partner for the Itto-Gorou pair since he can double-dip in infinite uptime on 4-pc Husk and Gorou buffs while adding substantial off-field damage. Diona gives a shield, healing, and energy, as well as the ability to break some shields.

4) Itto Gorou Zhongli Bennett

Triple Geo Itto has yet another strong choice in Genshin Impact. Instead of having teammates contribute their own share of damage, this team is generally centered on buffing Itto to ensure he deals the most damage. Bennett offers Itto even more ATK with his tremendous boosts, while Zhongli keeps up Geo Resonance and adds an extra RES shred of his own.

5) Itto Geo MC Zhongli Bennett

Itto, Geo MC, Zhongli, and Bennett in a team (Image via HoYoverse)

This combination is a version of the original Geo MC-Zhongli combo, played fundamentally differently than the Triple Geo. The goal here is to use Geo constructions from Geo MC's Skill and Burst to surround the enemies and take advantage of Zhongli's pillar and resonance damage.

The more resonances Zhongli's pillar activates near an opponent, the more damage it deals, resulting in a significant spike in DPS. Bennett provides large ATK buffs and healing, while Zhongli provides RES shred, DMG, and shielding.

Itto does not have many team alternatives outside of Triple Geo, considering that he performs best with teammates of the same element. This isn't to say that players shouldn't experiment with other strategies. Genshin Impact players can choose between teams that include Itto and another Geo unit, two flex units that function off-field and give good utility or DMG, or groups that mix and match for extra fun.

