Best Itto build and team comps in Genshin Impact (June 2022)

Arataki Itto is a Genshin Impact character who has a phenomenal team comp that is easy to build.

His rerun in 2.7 means that many new players will be obtaining him for the first time, so this article will act as a brief guide for those wishing to build him.

This guide will include:

Weapons

Artifacts

Team comps

This is mainly relevant for Genshin Impact 2.7, but it should be fine for future updates as well (at least until new meta-defining weapons, artifacts or teammates are introduced).

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer

Most efficient weapons players can use for Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact

Redhorn Stonethresher was tailor-made for Arataki Itto (Image via HoYoverse)

These are the weapons that one should generally use on Arataki Itto:

Redhorn Stonethresher

Serpent Spine

Whiteblind

Skyward Pride

Blackcliff Slasher

Redhorn Stonethresher is Arataki Itto's signature weapon, so it's not surprising that it works wonderfully for him.

However, it's only available on very specific weapon banners that run alongside Arataki Itto, making it elusive for the average player. This weapon has everything that the character needs in a build (CRIT DMG and DEF).

Serpent Spine is a fantastic 4-star Claymore that players can get if they spend real-life money to get the paid version of the Battle Pass.

It's ridiculously powerful (although with less damage statistically than the Redhorn Stonethresher), but it's not at all obtainable for F2P players.

Whiteblind is the best F2P option for Arataki Itto, as it's an easy 4-star Claymore that one can forge. More importantly, it boosts DEF and has synergy with his Normal Attacks and Charged Attacks.

Skyward Pride is mainly for players who don't have good Energy Recharge stats on their artifacts. Blackcliff Slasher is another decent 4-star option that players can get via Paimon's Bargains, although it will take a while for F2P players to R5.

Most efficient artifacts players can use for Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can farm it in Slumbering Court (Image via HoYoverse)

These are the artifacts that Genshin Impact players should get for Arataki Itto:

Husk of the Opulent Dreams

Retracing Bolide

The first artifact set boosts DEF and Geo DMG, making it an obvious choice for Itto's builds.

The second artifact set can be useful, as the boost to Normal and Charged Attack DMG is highly valuable. However, it requires a shield, which either necessitates another teammate to put a shield on him or for him to activate Crystallize and pick one up manually.

Players can farm it in the Domain of Guyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Ideal artifact stats to prioritize include:

DEF%

Geo DMG

CRIT Rate

CRIT DMG

Energy Recharge% (substat only)

At the very least, Travelers should aim for 130% Energy Recharge from the substats (and Skyward Pride, if players want to use it).

Best Arataki Itto team comps in Genshin Impact

An example of a cookie cutter team comp that works well (Image via miHoYo)

The main team comp that Genshin Impact players will see with Arataki Itto involves at least three Geo Units. Typically, it would include him, Gorou and at least one other Geo user.

Some Travelers can also use a fourth Geo user if they really want, but the important part is that Gorou must be used as Arataki Itto's primary support. Keep in mind that mono-Geo is not good against enemies with Elemental Shields.

Basically, ideal teammates for him in Genshin Impact include:

Gorou

Albedo

Ningguang

Zhongli

Bennett

Diona

A team comp without Gorou heavily hampers Arataki Itto's effectiveness. Otherwise, players can mix in two other units from the above list for a general guide on good Arataki Itto team comps (as long as there are three Geo units).

