Best weapons for Itto in Genshin Impact: Whiteblind, Serpent Spine, and more

Arataki Itto is a 5-star Geo Claymore user with high DEF in Genshin Impact, thus giving him very diverse builds regarding which weapons to use.

Here is a list of general Claymores that suit Itto in Genshin Impact:

Redhorn Stonethresher

Whiteblind

Serpent Spine

Blackcliff Slasher

Some other options (like Wolf's Gravestone) can work, but they're either not easily obtainable by F2P players or have better P2W alternatives. Also, the above weapons list assumes the player has his ideal artifacts.

Arataki Itto only recently came out in Genshin Impact 2.3, so some builds may be explored in the future. These recommendations are based on early testing.

Best weapons for Itto mains in Genshin Impact

Some useful calculations from a user on the Itto Mains subreddit (Image via u/Subject_Spray4773)

Most weapons follow a similar trend regarding how good Itto is with them, regardless of the team comp. The above Reddit post showcases some of the most popular weapons and the potential DMG that they can do.

Redhorn Stonethresher

Redhorn Stonethresher is ideal if the player can R5 it (Image via Genshin Impact)

Itto's signature weapon is, unsurprisingly, very potent for him. It's a 5-star Claymore that's only available on weapon banners that feature it. One would either have to spend some money on the game, get lucky, or have saved up a ridiculous amount of Primogems beforehand.

Hence, Redhorn Stonethresher isn't the most likely option for F2P players. Still, those who obtain it will find that its high CRIT DMG and DEF-boosting effect works wonderfully with Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact.

Essentially, Itto does more DMG the higher his DEF is. Boosting it up by 56% is valuable, as is its secondary effect. Its secondary effect boosts his Normal and Charged ATK DMG by 80% of his DEF stat.

Whiteblind

Whiteblind is his best F2P option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Whiteblind is the best Claymore for F2P players who weren't lucky to get a Redhorn Stonethresher. It's obtainable through forging, so it's easy to R5 once players have the materials to do so. Otherwise, it's a DEF-boosting Claymore.

Any DEF-boosting Claymore is valuable to Itto, and Whiteblind is currently his only option. Its effect boosts his terrific DEF to even higher heights. However, it's not his best 4-star Claymore, as that belongs to Serpent Spine.

Serpent Spine

Serpent Spine is Itto's best weapon for how easy it is to R5 it (Image via Genshin Impact)

Serpent Spine is deceptively strong for a 4-star weapon. So much so that it outclasses most 5-star weapons when it comes to overall DPS. Its CRIT Rate stat is helpful for Itto, but it is its effect that pushes him over the edge.

At R5, it can make him deal 50% more DMG. This extra bit of DMG makes it more valuable than a R1 Redhorn Stonethresher. The main limitation to this weapon is that it's only available via the paid battle passes in Genshin Impact.

Blackcliff Slasher

Blackcliff Slasher is a decent F2P option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Blackcliff Slasher is undeniably weaker than the three already-mentioned weapons, but it's another F2P weapon that some players might have. One can get it through Paimon's Bargains.

It has less CRIT DMG than Redhorn Stonethresher, but it still boasts an impressive 55.1% CRIT DMG all the same. Its effect is also easy to activate, although it isn't as useful when fighting against bosses (especially those that don't create additional enemies).

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact players should only use Blackcliff Slasher if they lack the previous three weapons and need something easier to obtain.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider

LIVE POLL Q. Which weapon do you prefer? Redhorn Stonethresher Serpent Spine 0 votes so far