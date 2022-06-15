5 most preferred Genshin Impact characters and team comps in 2.7 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact 2.7 Spiral Abyss has proven to be a bit challenging for some players as creating a good lineup for it is not the most straightforward process. Teamplay is a crucial element in the end-game Spiral Abyss as the rotation of character skills is the deciding factor when it comes to beating the enemies in time.

Some characters, like Bennett, universally work well with almost every team. In contrast, others are only useful with certain DPS characters like Yunjin, who works well with damage dealers that focus on Normal Attacks. Here are the five most popular characters and team compositions in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss 2.7.

Top 5 popular characters in Genshin Impact 2.7 Spiral Abyss

1) Bennett

Bennett and Kazuha duo team (Image via HoYoverse)

Bennett has always been in the top ten characters used in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss and is the top pick for 4-star characters. His support skills are the best for a 4-star character, earning him the nickname hidden Archon from the community for all the support he provides to the team.

His Elemental Burst alone can give an attack buff, heal teammates, and inflict Pyro towards enemies. Bennett is suitable for almost every team, placing him at the top of the most popular characters in Spiral Abyss.

2) Zhongli

Zhongli's Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Zhongli is next in line after Bennett. The former Geo Archon is known for his nearly impenetrable barrier and spammable Elemental Burst ability with enough Energy Recharge.

3) Xingqiu

Xingqiu in Raiden National Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Xingqiu may be called budget Yelan in the current version of Genshin Impact, but he was more popular than Yelan in Spiral Abyss as everybody would have an easier time getting a 4-star character. Xingqiu's Elemental Burst is among the best Hydro applicants in-game, especially if he is paired with Normal Attack DPS such as Hu Tao and Yoimiya.

4) Xiangling

Xiangling is similar to Bennett in terms of team composition. Due to her Elemental Burst having such a prolonged duration and consistent Pyro application, she is an excellent addition to most elemental teams in Spiral Abyss.

5) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun's skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is known in Spiral Abyss alongside her national team, consisting of Bennett, Xingqiu, and Xiangling. There was never a moment where her lineup wasn't great for Genshin Impact.

Top 5 team compositions in Genshin Impact 2.7 Spiral Abyss

1) Mono Geo Team

As the name states, the team consists of only Geo characters. The most famous Geo units used in this case are Zhongli, Albedo, Gorou, and Itto. Itto plays the role of the main damage dealer, Zhongli, as a sub-DPS with his Elemental Burst, while Albedo and Gorou act as the squad's support.

2) Yoimiya Vaporize Team

Yoimiya isn't often used in Spiral Abyss, but the appearance of Yelan brings her back to life in Genshin Impact. Yoimiya will be the Pyro DPS in this team, and Yelan will act as the Hydro applicant. The last two character roles are Bennett as the healer and Yun Jin as the Normal Attack buffer.

3) Raiden National Team

Raiden has always been the top option in most challenges in Spiral Abyss because the team consists of only three 4-star characters and one 5-star unit. This team can be considered cheap because most Travelers in Genshin Impact probably already have Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Bennett.

4) Hu Tao Vaporize Team

This team features Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Zhongli, and Albedo. It is similar to Yoimiya's vaporized team as Hu Tao is the Pyro DPS and Xingqiu is the Hydro applicant. With Zhongli and Albedo in the group, the shield strength will improve by 15% with Geo Resonance, and characters who are shielded will also gain 15% additional damage.

Albedo was chosen for this team because he has a passive ability called Homuncular Nature that increases the Elemental Mastery of nearby party members by 125. Hu Tao will benefit from this skill because he will continuously use Vaporize on the field.

5) Double Anemo Geo Team

Xiao, Jean, Zhongli, and Albedo are the main characters of this team. Genshin Impact players will receive two Elemental Resonances here, which is always a plus. Jean will help Xiao generate more Elemental Particles, with Zhongli and Albedo as the sub-DPS and support.

Impetuous Wind (2 Anemo): Decreases Stamina Consumption for the team by 15%. Increases Movement SPD by 10%. Shortens Skill CD by 5%.

Enduring Rock (2 Geo): Increases shield strength by 15%. Additionally, characters protected by a shield will have the following special characteristics: DMG dealt increased by 15%, and dealing damage to enemies will decrease their Geo RES by 20% for 15s.

Multiple teams can be implemented in Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss. Yet, many players favor the characters and team composition above because it is more suitable against the set of enemies inside the domain.

